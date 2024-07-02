Anzeige
02.07.2024
Ubisense Appoints Felix Buehner as New Chief Revenue Officer

Ubisense Appoints Felix Buehner as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Ubisense, a leader in enterprise location intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Felix Buehner as its new Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic hire comes at a time of significant growth and innovation for the company.

Felix Buehner

Felix Buehner



Felix Buehner brings over a decade of experience in sales and management, most recently serving as Global Director Automotive & Mobility at Spryker. In this role, he led the global team and go-to-market strategy, supporting companies in their transformation to sophisticated transactional business models and building customer-centric ecosystems. Prior to this, Felix held positions at Salesforce, where he was responsible for account strategy and customer experience transformation in the automotive and logistics sectors.

Felix's past achievements include driving sales growth, developing strategic partnerships, and implementing innovative digital strategies. His expertise in team management, SaaS, and new business development will be instrumental in advancing Ubisense's objectives and market presence.

"I am thrilled to join Ubisense as Chief Revenue Officer. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an innovative and dynamic team alongside Chris and the rest of the ExCo. Ubisense is at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry, and I am excited to contribute to our momentum and success and helping our customers create spatial awareness and achieve the vision of an operations 360. I am committed to driving significant growth and making a meaningful impact alongside this talented team. Together, we will achieve remarkable milestones and continue to lead in our industry," said Felix Buehner.

Chris Shannon, CEO of Ubisense, commented, "We're really excited to have Felix's experience and leadership joining our Team at Ubisense. Felix's appointment completes a comprehensive realignment of our business to support our customers' desire to expand the reach of SmartSpace Solutions, bringing further efficiencies and insight to their operations."

For more information about Ubisense and its SmartSpace solutions, please click here.

About Ubisense

Ubisense is a leading provider of enterprise location intelligence solutions, delivering innovative technologies that help organizations achieve greater operational efficiency. Specializing in real-time location systems (RTLS), Ubisense's solutions enable precise tracking and management of assets and people in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace.

Media contact:

Berkeley Communications Ubisense@berkeleypr.com

01189 090909

Contact Information

Vicky Hayden
Account Director - Berkeley Communications
ubisense@berkeleypr.com
01189 090909

SOURCE: Ubisense

