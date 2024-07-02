Anzeige
02.07.2024 06:46 Uhr
Observation status removed from Tuul Mobility bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-02 06:37 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 2, 2024 to remove observation status from Tuul
Mobility AS bonds (TUUL100027FA, ISIN kood: EE3300002559) as the reasons due to
which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because Tuul Mobility had not published its
audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the end of the
reporting period. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
