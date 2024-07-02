Observation status removed from Tuul Mobility bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-02 06:37 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 2, 2024 to remove observation status from Tuul Mobility AS bonds (TUUL100027FA, ISIN kood: EE3300002559) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Tuul Mobility had not published its audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the end of the reporting period. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.