

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.6634 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week low of 1.6178 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6659 and 1.6118, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 107.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 107.51.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 1.0968 and 0.9146 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.0960 and 0.9146, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro, 102.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the kiwi and 0.89 against the loonie.



