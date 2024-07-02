

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management firm, on Tuesday registered an increase in revenue for the third-quarter, helped by almost all geographies, especially North America.



Sophie Bellon, CEO of Sodexo, said: 'Our commercial momentum in Food services remains strong, driven by continued first-time outsourcing opportunities, the ramp-up of new operating models and the quality of our branded offers.'



For the three-month period, Sodexo posted a revenue of 6.074 billion euros, higher than 5.755 billion euros, reported for the same period last year.



Revenue from North America climbed to 2.904 billion euros from previous year's 2.658 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company eaffirmed its annual guidance, still expecting organic revenue growth at the top of the 6 percent to 8 percent range.



