Air India Selects IBS Software's iCargo Platform to Underpin Major Expansion in Air Cargo Operations

GURUGRAM, India, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air India , India's leading global airline, has selected IBS Software , a worldwide leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry to digitally transform its expanding air cargo operations.

Air India has chosen IBS Software's iCargo solution to support its growth plan and commitment to the airline's ongoing digital transformation. IBS Software's fully integrated iCargo solution will enable Air India to digitise end-to-end cargo management, allowing seamless integration of numerous cargo operations, from sales to billing within a single, integrated platform. This will empower Air India to streamline processes and enhance decision-making capabilities.

This partnership comes at a time when Air India has embarked on a significant digital transformation of its core businesses across passenger services, fleet, and cargo operations.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India, said: "Air India is on a transformation journey to not only reaffirm its position as a global leader in aviation, but to also establish foundations for future growth. Air cargo is one of the key drivers of our roadmap for future growth, and technology will be at the core of it."

Somit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer at IBS Software, shared similar sentiments, stating: "As one of the most iconic airlines in the world, partnering with Air India is a proud moment for IBS Software. The Indian aviation market is on a major upswing, and we are excited to be partnered with a company that is dedicated to driving this growth. We are proud that our market-leading digital platform for the air cargo industry will support the ambitious transformation goals of Air India's cargo offering and take it from strength to strength."

The first end-to-end implementation of iCargo is slated for delivery within nine months from the project's start, promising immediate business benefits to Air India. Subsequent phases will introduce incremental value-added capabilities, further enhancing Air India's cargo capabilities as it endeavours to meet India's ambitious target of handling ten million tonnes of air cargo per year by 2030.

To learn more about how iCargo is transforming airline cargo management, visit here .

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call center, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

ABOUT AIR INDIA

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India's aviation sector. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to become a world-class airline with an Indian heart. The first phase of this transformation, the taxi phase was recently concluded and focused on fixing the basics. These included bringing back to service many long grounded aircraft, addition of talent across flying and ground functions, rapid upgradation of technology and strengthening of customer care initiatives amongst others. A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers all over the world.

