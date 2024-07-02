Anzeige
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

2 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

1 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,685

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

697.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

685.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

692.6415p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,694,514 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,761,658 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

386

685

08:56:54

OD_83NKSH9-00

XLON

236

688

12:09:03

OD_83O6pdb-00

XLON

241

694

12:19:41

OD_83O9VZ0-00

XLON

125

694

12:19:41

OD_83O9VZ1-00

XLON

138

694

12:19:41

OD_83O9VZ2-00

XLON

400

694

12:19:41

OD_83O9VZ3-00

XLON

138

694

12:19:41

OD_83O9VZ3-02

XLON

12

691

13:39:51

OD_83OTgsn-00

XLON

591

691

13:41:48

OD_83OUBNL-00

XLON

10

691

13:41:48

OD_83OUBNM-00

TRQX

492

691

13:41:48

OD_83OUBNM-02

CHIX

268

691

13:41:48

OD_83OUBNN-01

TRQX

437

689

13:46:51

OD_83OVS2W-00

XLON

4

689

13:46:51

OD_83OVS2X-00

XLON

2581

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbC6-00

XLON

12

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbC7-00

XLON

312

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbC8-00

AQXE

58

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbC9-00

XLON

1

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbC9-02

XLON

422

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbCA-00

BATE

258

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbCA-02

XLON

540

693

14:47:01

OD_83OkbCB-00

CHIX

279

692

14:47:01

OD_83OkbDk-00

TRQX

12

691

15:10:15

OD_83OqRoW-00

XLON

12

691

15:14:25

OD_83OrUqX-00

XLON

706

691

15:16:32

OD_83Os1r8-00

XLON

548

690

15:41:59

OD_83OyRKj-00

XLON

114

695

16:06:21

OD_83P4ZXu-00

AQXE

201

695

16:06:21

OD_83P4ZXv-00

AQXE

440

695

16:10:26

OD_83P5bHW-00

XLON

131

695

16:10:26

OD_83P5bHX-01

XLON

370

695

16:10:26

OD_83P5bHY-00

XLON

125

695

16:10:26

OD_83P5bHY-02

XLON

651

694

16:16:12

OD_83P73Mo-00

XLON

475

694

16:16:12

OD_83P73Mp-00

BATE

61

695

16:25:42

OD_83P9RbV-00

BATE

202

697

16:28:17

OD_83PA5uL-00

AQXE

67

697

16:28:17

OD_83PA5uL-02

AQXE

515

695

16:29:28

OD_83PAOOL-00

BATE

114

697

16:29:41

OD_83PARkg-00

AQXE


© 2024 PR Newswire
