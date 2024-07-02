Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
2 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
1 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,685
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
697.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
685.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
692.6415p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,694,514 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,761,658 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
386
685
08:56:54
OD_83NKSH9-00
XLON
236
688
12:09:03
OD_83O6pdb-00
XLON
241
694
12:19:41
OD_83O9VZ0-00
XLON
125
694
12:19:41
OD_83O9VZ1-00
XLON
138
694
12:19:41
OD_83O9VZ2-00
XLON
400
694
12:19:41
OD_83O9VZ3-00
XLON
138
694
12:19:41
OD_83O9VZ3-02
XLON
12
691
13:39:51
OD_83OTgsn-00
XLON
591
691
13:41:48
OD_83OUBNL-00
XLON
10
691
13:41:48
OD_83OUBNM-00
TRQX
492
691
13:41:48
OD_83OUBNM-02
CHIX
268
691
13:41:48
OD_83OUBNN-01
TRQX
437
689
13:46:51
OD_83OVS2W-00
XLON
4
689
13:46:51
OD_83OVS2X-00
XLON
2581
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbC6-00
XLON
12
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbC7-00
XLON
312
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbC8-00
AQXE
58
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbC9-00
XLON
1
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbC9-02
XLON
422
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbCA-00
BATE
258
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbCA-02
XLON
540
693
14:47:01
OD_83OkbCB-00
CHIX
279
692
14:47:01
OD_83OkbDk-00
TRQX
12
691
15:10:15
OD_83OqRoW-00
XLON
12
691
15:14:25
OD_83OrUqX-00
XLON
706
691
15:16:32
OD_83Os1r8-00
XLON
548
690
15:41:59
OD_83OyRKj-00
XLON
114
695
16:06:21
OD_83P4ZXu-00
AQXE
201
695
16:06:21
OD_83P4ZXv-00
AQXE
440
695
16:10:26
OD_83P5bHW-00
XLON
131
695
16:10:26
OD_83P5bHX-01
XLON
370
695
16:10:26
OD_83P5bHY-00
XLON
125
695
16:10:26
OD_83P5bHY-02
XLON
651
694
16:16:12
OD_83P73Mo-00
XLON
475
694
16:16:12
OD_83P73Mp-00
BATE
61
695
16:25:42
OD_83P9RbV-00
BATE
202
697
16:28:17
OD_83PA5uL-00
AQXE
67
697
16:28:17
OD_83PA5uL-02
AQXE
515
695
16:29:28
OD_83PAOOL-00
BATE
114
697
16:29:41
OD_83PARkg-00
AQXE