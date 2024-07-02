KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 24 June 2024 and 28 June 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 24-06-2024 92 000 € 6 157 026 € 66.92 € 66.32 € 67.12 25-06-2024 92 000 € 6 144 754 € 66.79 € 66.42 € 67.50 26-06-2024 93 000 € 6 148 565 € 66.11 € 65.54 € 67.14 27-06-2024 93 000 € 6 134 708 € 65.96 € 65.80 € 66.26 28-06-2024 93 000 € 6 126 673 € 65.88 € 65.60 € 66.22

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 18 911 766 on 28 June 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 158 303 241.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

