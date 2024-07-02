Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:04 Uhr
27,720 Euro
-2,490
-8,24 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2024 08:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar introduces new brand following its public listing

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 JULY 2024 AT 9 AM (EEST)


Kalmar introduced its refreshed brand identity following its recent transition to a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq Helsinki on 1 July. Kalmar's vision is to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.

"This vision drives our purpose and our brand promise: The logistics industry is transforming to meet the challenges of our world. At Kalmar, we are at the cutting edge of this transformation. With our global reach, we are driving sustainable material handling, and helping our customers to improve their safety, sustainability and productivity. Together, we're making every move count," says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

Kalmar maintains its well-established name while introducing a new brand identity, brand promise and brand principles designed to resonate with its diverse stakeholders and signify its evolution as a company. With a renewed brand that reflects its forward-thinking vision, Kalmar is ready to start a new chapter as an independent, listed company.

Kalmar's brand promise, "making every move count," reflects our commitment to driving real value for our customers, partners, employees, shareholders and beyond.

Kalmar's new visual identity consists of a new logo, colour palette, typography and a new design element called "Bonds of Progress".

The new Kalmar logo consists of two elements: The 'K' symbol and the Kalmar wordmark. Honouring Kalmar's heritage of reliability, innovation and quality, while driving inspiration from Kalmar's iconic 'K' mark, the K symbol has been refined to feel more modern and fresh, yet still familiar. The new logo is strong, dynamic and expressive, making Kalmar a distinctive and recognisable brand.

The Bonds of Progress represent how Kalmar is a key part of the global supply chain and the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. Bonds of Progress are a versatile design tool to communicate action, progress and collaboration.

"Our brand is a reflection of us as a company: It builds on our long history, deep-rooted expertise and extensive portfolio of equipment and services. Our new visual identity reinforces our brand promise and story, and underpins all of our communications. It captures the interconnected culture that leads the way forward and keeps Kalmar one step ahead," says Maija Eklöf, VP Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight.

Further information for the press:

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachment

  • Kalmar introduces new brand following its public listing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a822479-c913-4878-8d47-923089a03879)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.