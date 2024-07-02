

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in five months, the preliminary estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.2 percent in June, faster than May's stable rise of 2.7 percent. Further, a similar rate of growth was last seen in January.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also rose to 3.4 percent from 2.7 percent in May.



The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 4.4 percent in June from 3.1 percent a month ago. Costs for services grew slightly faster at 4.6 percent versus 4.5 percent in May.



Prices for industrial goods, excluding energy and motor fuels, dropped 0.5 percent from last year.



The final data for June will be released on July 9.



