

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6048 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-month low of 1.7748 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6074 and 1.7673, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 97.75 from Monday's closing value of 98.08.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro and 92.00 against the yen.



