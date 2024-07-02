Creation of a joint venture, Alpis, dedicated to the deployment of over 500 fastcharging points across France

Atlante France and Banque des Territoires join forces to establish a joint venture designed to roll-out and operate over 500 fastcharging points for electric vehicles, thereby laying another brick to develop a widespread charging network throughout the French territory.

This project aligns with the goals of Europe and France to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, adhering to strong commitments such as the widespread sale of electric vehicles by 2035 and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector. Thanks to Atlante's distinctive technological approach, the joint venture will facilitate access to public fastcharging for electric vehicles across the country, including in areas with limited available energy and network constraints, while helping to reduce energy access inequalities and encouraging more people to switch to e-mobility. The new fastcharging stations will be powered 100% by renewable energy certified by Guarantees of Origin and, where applicable, by on-site solar energy. Atlante will also integrate battery energy storage systems, allowing users to benefit from a smoother charging experience, even during peak periods, and at a more advantageous rate.

The joint venture Alpis is endowed with 40 million euros of equity, contributed 51% by Atlante and 49% by the Banque des Territoires. Additionally, acting as an implementing partner of the European Union under the Transport Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) component of the Connecting Europe Facility, the Banque des Territoires, through its financial commitment, has facilitated the obtaining of approximately 50 million euros in grants for Atlante across four countries, enabling Atlante to deploy a network of charging stations throughout Southern Europe.

For Jacques GALVANI, CEO of Atlante France: "This collaboration with Banque des Territoires perfectly matches with Atlante's DNA and goals: to make 100% green e-mobility accessible to all, across the territory. We hope that the technological innovations Atlante is pioneering in Europe, especially concerning the synergy between fastcharging, energy storage, and solar energy production, can benefit all electric vehicle drivers and ease the transition to decarbonized mobility

"We are very proud to contribute, through our investment and our role as an implementation partner of the European CEF-T-AFIF mechanism, to the emergence of a leader in electric charging in France and, more broadly, in Southern Europe," declares Pierre AUBOUIN, Director of the Infrastructure and Mobility Department at the Investment Directorate of the Banque des Territoires. "By partnering with Atlante, a qualified, innovative, and committed partner in various market segments across the territory, we are strengthening our support for decarbonized mobility and reaffirming our commitment to ecological transformation

About Banque des Territoires

The Banque des Territoires is one of the business units of the Caisse des Dépôts. It consolidates internal expertise aimed at supporting territories. As a single point of contact for its clients, it works alongside all territorial actors: local authorities, local public companies, social housing organizations, legal professions, businesses, and financial actors. It supports them in the realization of their public interest projects by offering a continuum of solutions: advice, loans, equity investments, deposits, and banking services. By addressing all territories, from rural areas to metropolitan areas, the Banque des Territoires aims to maximize its impact, particularly in terms of ecological transformation and social and territorial cohesion. The 37 local branches of the Banque des Territoires ensure the deployment of its actions across all metropolitan and overseas territories.

Working together to develop greener and more cohesive territories.

Atlante

Atlante France is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlante, company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, and enhanced by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast charging points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2,000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

