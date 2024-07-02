Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.07.2024 09:43 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Jul-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 868.6004 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 294771 
CODE: TNOW LN 
ISIN: LU0533033741 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533033741 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TNOW LN 
Sequence No.:  331393 
EQS News ID:  1937483 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937483&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
