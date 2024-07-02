Vonage,a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

For the second consecutive year, Vonage is positioned furthest to the right on the Completeness of Vision axis in the Leaders Quadrant. A Gartner Magic Quadrant report is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors.

"Vonage enables developers and enterprises to program communications functions like video, voice, messaging and verification into their existing products, applications, and workflows to create better connections, conversations and engagements with an easy-to-use developer platform," said Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson. "Leveraging our CPaaS, we are also pioneering a new market by exposing 5G network capabilities as APIs to unlock the power of the network for developers to create a new class of applications to transform how enterprises operate and engage with customers."

Heuveldop continued, "We are honored to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS. We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation, customer focus, and our ability to help enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences and create new value-added services."

Vonage's CPaaS offers API building blocks to embed programmable capabilities into workflows and applications voice, video, messaging, verification and more to help improve customer experience, business productivity and enhance customer engagement. Communications API solutions such as Vonage AI Acceleration Suite and Vonage AI Studio simplify this process for developers and enterprises by providing an integrated offering of no-code/low-code tools to speed development of new AI-powered capabilities, like chatbots and virtual agents, across any channel, including voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and HTTP.

Vonage remains one of only two vendors recognized in all three Magic Quadrant reports CPaaS, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in the cloud communications space. Download the complimentary Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

