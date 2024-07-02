

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady at more than fifteen-and-a-half years low in May, the statistical office ISTAT reported Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 6.8 percent in May, the same as in April, which was the lowest jobless figure since September 2008. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 6.9 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.8 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate edged down to 62.2 percent in May from 62.3 percent in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate came in at 20.5 percent in May, up slightly from 20.4 percent in April.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX