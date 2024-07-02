Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970 | Ticker-Symbol: M4M
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:12 Uhr
22,740 Euro
+0,460
+2,06 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,68023,14012:46
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 11:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Millicom due to offer (219/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Millicom
International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) published on July 1, 2024 and may be
subject to change. 

Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a subsidiary of Atlas Investissement S.A.S., announced a
voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares and Swedish Depository
Receipts (SDRs) in Millicom so that every one (1) Millicom share held will
entitle their holder to a cash payment of USD 24.00 per share or Swedish
Depositary Receipt (SDR). If Millicom, as a result of the offer, requests for a
de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered
to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value
according to the information provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1232099
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.