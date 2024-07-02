NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Millicom due to offer (219/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) published on July 1, 2024 and may be subject to change. Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a subsidiary of Atlas Investissement S.A.S., announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in Millicom so that every one (1) Millicom share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of USD 24.00 per share or Swedish Depositary Receipt (SDR). If Millicom, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1232099