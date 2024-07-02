

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of euro zone inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for directional cues.



Investors were also reacting to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump is entitled to immunity from federal prosecution for official actions he took while in office.



The landmark decision at the height of an election season stoked speculation about the possibility of another Trump presidency after last week's poor debate performance by incumbent Joe Biden.



The benchmark DAX dropped 136 points, or 0.8 percent, to 18,154 after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.



