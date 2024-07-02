Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.07.2024 11:12 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.1%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.5%
Clearway Energy A Class6.5%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.2%
Bonheur5.0%
Drax Group4.8%
Grenergy Renovables4.8%
SSE4.6%
Cadeler4.3%
RWE4.2%
Foresight Solar Fund3.9%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.5%
National Grid3.2%
Northland Power3.0%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund2.8%
AES2.7%
Enefit Green2.5%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.8%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.8%
US Solar Fund1.7%
Greencoat Renewable1.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.7%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.5%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.4%
MPC Energy Solutions1.2%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust1.2%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.2%
7C Solarparken1.2%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.1%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.1%
Serena Energia0.8%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities0.8%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.6%
Boralex0.6%
Innergex Renewable0.5%
Clean Energy Fuels0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

At close of business on 30 June 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies37.9%
Renewable energy developers30.3%
Renewable focused utilities8.5%
Energy storage6.1%
Biomass generation and production4.8%
Electricity networks3.2%
Renewable technology and service4.4%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.7%
Renewable Fuels0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom31.7%
Europe (ex UK)31.6%
Global18.8%
North America12.7%
Latin America3.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.