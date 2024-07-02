Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.1% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.5% Clearway Energy A Class 6.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.2% Bonheur 5.0% Drax Group 4.8% Grenergy Renovables 4.8% SSE 4.6% Cadeler 4.3% RWE 4.2% Foresight Solar Fund 3.9% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.5% National Grid 3.2% Northland Power 3.0% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.8% AES 2.7% Enefit Green 2.5% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.8% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.8% US Solar Fund 1.7% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.4% MPC Energy Solutions 1.2% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.2% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.1% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.1% Serena Energia 0.8% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Boralex 0.6% Innergex Renewable 0.5% Clean Energy Fuels 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 30 June 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 37.9% Renewable energy developers 30.3% Renewable focused utilities 8.5% Energy storage 6.1% Biomass generation and production 4.8% Electricity networks 3.2% Renewable technology and service 4.4% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.7% Renewable Fuels 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%