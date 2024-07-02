Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Partyfy.eu, the innovative booking platform dedicated to connecting freelance and professional artists with event organizers across Europe, proudly announces the successful registration of its trademark "PARTYFY" in the European Union.

The official trademark registration represents a significant milestone for Partyfy.eu as it continues to expand its presence and services across the EU. This trademark protection will allow the company to solidify its brand identity and ensure that the Partyfy name remains synonymous with high-quality event planning and artist booking services.

Partyfy.eu offers a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to diverse event needs, including corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, and more. The platform features a wide variety of performers, such as bands, musicians, DJs, evening hosts, and various entertainers. With its headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia, Partyfy.eu serves multiple EU countries, including Ukraine, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

"We are thrilled to have secured the trademark for PARTYFY in the European Union," said Danel Kiik, CEO of Partyfy.eu. "This achievement marks a pivotal moment for our company as we continue to grow and provide exceptional services to our clients. The trademark not only protects our brand but also builds shareholder value and reinforces our commitment to quality and innovation in the event planning, booking, and artist management industry. We estimate the market opportunity for booking artists and related services in the European Union to be approximately 7.5 billion euros. This substantial market potential underscores the significant demand for reliable and versatile event planning services that Partyfy.eu is uniquely positioned to fulfill.

"Furthermore, Partyfy.eu services are free for artists, and we do not force exclusivity contracts, allowing artists the freedom to work with other platforms and clients. We estimate that our catalog will include thousands of artists, offering clients an extensive selection of talent to choose from."

About Partyfy.eu

Partyfy.eu is a innovative booking platform dedicated to connecting freelance and professional artists with event organizers across the European Union. Based in Tallinn, Estonia, Partyfy.eu offers a wide range of services, including artist booking, equipment rental, and complete event management solutions. The company's mission is to support artists and their clients by providing versatile and high-quality services for any occasion. Partyfy.eu is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Estonian Artist Agency, the leading artist booking portal in Estonia. The Estonian Artists Agency's catalog, available at www.eestiaa.ee, includes over 300 artists and services, providing a solid foundation and valuable know-how for Partyfy.eu's operations and growth.

