

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the parliamentary elections on Thursday, with PM Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to face a challenge.



Investors were also reacting to industry data that showed U.K. shop prices fell between May and June and were little changed from last year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,153 after finishing marginally higher on Monday.



In corporate news, Endeavour Mining shares rose half a percent. The mining firm said that first gold pour from the Lafigue mine in Cote d'Ivoire was achieved on June 28, a quarter ahead of schedule.



J Sainsbury fell 2.2 percent after the supermarket chain flagged that adverse weather had weighed on recent volume growth.



Monks Investment Trust was marginally higher after announcing strong year-end results.



