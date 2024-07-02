Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

2nd July 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 1stJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

1st July 2024 55.20p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.03p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

2ndJuly 2024