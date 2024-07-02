Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

02 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 01 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.244million Including current year income and expenses £49.522million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.51p Including current year income and expenses 260.97p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.88p Including current year income and expenses 261.21p

