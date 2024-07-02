Pulnovo Medical Announces First Enrollment in Portugal for Global Clinical Study of PADN Technology in Treating Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Left Heart Disease

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical Limited, a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), is pleased to announce the successful initiation and first two patients enrollment for its global multicenter clinical study exploring the percutaneous pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) treatment for pulmonary hypertension associated with left heart disease. This landmark event took place at Centro Hospitalar Universitário de Lisboa Central - Hospital de Santa Marta in Portugal, marking the beginning of Pulnovo Medical's innovative product deployment on a global scale.

Under the guidance of Professor Hang Zhang from Nanjing Medical University Affiliated Nanjing Hospital, Prof. Ruben Ramos and his team successfully performed the PADN procedure on two patients. The procedure was smooth, the devices easy to operate, and the results were excellent. The Portuguese medical team was impressed by the PADN technology's safety and efficacy, as demonstrated by many years of data. Clinical parameters showed promising results when using PADN technology. The products' comprehensive design and high-precision algorithm control significantly ensured stable energy output and effective surgical results.

Prof. Ruben Ramos said, "PADN technology shows great potential in treating pulmonary hypertension associated with left heart disease. We are delighted to be the first in Europe to participate in this global clinical study. Our team is confident in this project and looks forward to bringing more treatment options to European pulmonary hypertension patients through this study. PADN is not only a new treatment method but also brings new hope to patients suffering from pulmonary hypertension."

Jessie Lian,Pulnovo Medical's CEO said, "The PADN global multicenter clinical study is one of our key projects dedicated to innovative treatment technologies in the cardiovascular field. As an emerging treatment, PADN has enormous potential and prospects. The post-operative results of the first overseas application of PADN reflect the academic borderlessness of the moment. In the future, we will continue to firmly advance our global business, steadily promoting the teaching and learning of PADN technology. "

Cynthia Chen, Pulnovo Medical's Chairlady said, "We are proud to have successfully completed the first enrollment in the European multicenter clinical study of PADN in Portugal, marking the acceleration of our technology's global progress. We will continue to promote the global application of PADN, allowing more patients to benefit from this innovative therapy."

