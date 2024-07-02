Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the filing of its financial results for the year ended February 29, 2024.

Mark Upsdell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Over the past several years, our product roadmap has expanded from our Nutraceutical business to complementary markets such as Pharmaceutical, Dental, Nicotine, Cannabis and Vaccine products. These innovative products have positioned us well to develop new revenue streams through our strategic partners selling expertise and influence with their customers."

2024 Financial Highlights:

Fiscal Year: February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 % Change Revenue CAD$1,020,424 CAD$ 718,298 42% Operating expenses 4,305,157 4,180,819 3% Non-cash charges 782,559 1,334,375 (42)% Net comprehensive loss (4,287,578) (3,828,659) 12% Net loss per share - basic (0.04) (0.04) Common shares basic 117,810,298 103,416,180

2024 Operational Highlights:

The Company developed its channel partner relationships during the year building a Canadian retail stores customer base to sell RDT's nutraceutical products.

RDT entered into a pharmaceutical collaboration agreement with a Compounding facility to develop, compound and distribute QuickStrips containing active pharmaceutical ingredients. The initial product, an oral anesthesia used in dental applications was tested during the 3rd and 4th quarters of the fiscal year with a launch date into dental practices as of May 1, 2024. The company also tested and launched erectile dysfunction products.

In December 2022, RDT was contracted to formulate and develop an oral thin film strip containing nicotine as the active ingredient. The pre-commercialization project extends through to December 2024. Consulting services revenue derived from the project amounted to USD$90,000 in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

The Company engaged in collaboration in the National Football League (NFL) - funded clinical trial program entitled "Naturally Produced Cannabinoids for Pain Management and Neuroprotection from Concussion and Participation in Contact Sports". The data generated from this study will demonstrate the efficacy of the QuickStrip product and serve as the basis for including RDT's QuickStrip in the subsequent clinical studies as part of the overall clinical program funded by the NFL.

May 22, 2024, The Company in partnership with McMaster University ("McMaster") demonstrated the results of their collaborative research project titled "Incorporation of Loratadine-Cyclodextrin Complexes in Oral Thin Film Strips. Loratadine, sold under the brand name Claritin, among others, is an antihistamine commonly used to treat allergic rhinitis. It undergoes liver first pass metabolism and is a prime candidate for incorporation within RDT's QuickStrips.

The Company continued to experience regulatory approval hurdles and delays for product applications in Europe, USA and Canada. Subsequent to the year end, approvals in Canada have been obtained for nutraceutical and cannabis product distribution.

