

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the JOLTS report due from the U.S. on Tuesday morning. The ISM Service PMI and the FOMC Minutes due on Wednesday as well as the monthly non-farm payrolls data due from the U.S. on Friday also added to the anxiety.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the negative zone. European benchmarks are also trading lower as markets reconcile to the prospect of ECB pausing on further rate cuts. Meanwhile, flash inflation readings for June from the Euro Area showed a reading of 2.5 percent that matched expectations. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index firmed up while the USD/JPY pair touched a high of 161.77. Bond yields are trading mixed. Supply concerns and positive demand outlook lifted crude oil prices. Gold slipped amidst the Dollar's resurgence. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,051.50, down 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,454.60, down 0.37% Germany's DAX at 18,105.45, down 1.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,137.54, down 0.36% France's CAC 40 at 7,497.94, down 0.84% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,881.35, down 0.99% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,095.50, up 1.24% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,718.20, down 0.42% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,997.01, up 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,770.12, up 0.29%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0715, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2637, down 0.08% USD/JPY at 161.68, up 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6651, down 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3732, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 106.00, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.459%, down 0.45% Germany at 2.6055%, up 0.02% France at 3.368%, up 0.60% U.K. at 4.3080%, up 0.56% Japan at 1.078%, down 0.65%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $87.19, up 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $83.94, up 0.67%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,332.65, down 0.27%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,488.35, down 0.60% Ethereum at $3,440.48, down 1.02% BNB at $577.98, down 0.62% Solana at $147.64, up 0.22% XRP at $0.4817, up 0.40%.



