MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

FISCAL 2024 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net sales of $979.4 million decreased 7.1% YoY and includes a roughly 300 basis point headwind from non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year
- Operating income of $106.8 million, or $111.5 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs1
- Operating margin of 10.9%, or 11.4% excluding the adjustments described above1
- Diluted EPS of $1.27 vs. $1.69 in the prior fiscal year quarter
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.74 in the prior fiscal year quarter1
MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 1, 2024.
Financial Highlights 2
FY24 Q3
FY23 Q3
Change
FY24 YTD
FY23 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$ 979.4
$ 1,054.5
(7.1) %
$ 2,868.7
$ 2,973.8
(3.5) %
Income from Operations
$ 106.8
$ 135.4
(21.1) %
$ 299.5
$ 365.7
(18.1) %
Operating Margin
10.9 %
12.8 %
10.4 %
12.3 %
Net Income Attributable to MSC
$ 71.7
$ 95.2
(24.7) %
$ 202.9
$ 255.6
(20.6) %
Diluted EPS
$ 1.27
3
$ 1.69
4
(24.9) %
$ 3.59
3
$ 4.56
4
(21.3) %
Adjusted Financial Highlights 2
FY24 Q3
FY23 Q3
Change
FY24 YTD
FY23 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$ 979.4
$ 1,054.5
(7.1) %
$ 2,868.7
$ 2,973.8
(3.5) %
Adjusted Income from Operations 1
$ 111.5
$ 138.6
(19.6) %
$ 313.0
$ 374.0
(16.3) %
Adjusted Operating Margin 1
11.4 %
13.1 %
10.9 %
12.6 %
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1
$ 75.2
$ 97.5
(22.9) %
$ 213.2
$ 261.9
(18.6) %
Adjusted Diluted EPS 1
$ 1.33
3
$ 1.74
4
(23.6) %
$ 3.77
3
$ 4.67
4
(19.3) %
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
3 Based on 56.4 million and 56.5 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q3 and FY24 YTD, respectively.
4 Based on 56.2 million and 56.1 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q3 and FY23 YTD, respectively.
Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As announced on June 13 th, we began the second half of our fiscal year with unexpected gross margin pressure and a slower than expected recovery in average daily sales, particularly within our Core customer base. As a result, our third quarter performance was below expectations and led to a revised full year outlook. We responded with swift corrective actions to improve gross margin trending and accelerate progress on the rollout of our web enhancements."
Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales declined 7.1% in the fiscal third quarter driven by non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year and softness in manufacturing verticals where we have heavy exposure. While we are encouraged by continued strong cash flow generation, these results nonetheless fell below our expectations. We are laser focused on realizing the expected benefits of our organic growth investments to drive progress towards our long-term targets."
Gershwind concluded, "Looking forward, as our corrective actions take hold, we will remain steadfast in our approach to unlocking the value creation potential of MSC. We are doing this by leaning into the core pillars of our Mission Critical initiatives - Maintaining Momentum, Reenergizing the Core Customer, and Optimizing Cost to Serve. While results to date in fiscal 2024 are not up to our standards, we are confident we have the talent and strategy in place to achieve our long-term goals and create meaningful value for all stakeholders."
Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Outlook
Current
Prior
ADS Growth (YoY)
(4.7)% - (4.3)%
0% - 5%
Adjusted Operating Margin1
10.5% - 10.7%
12.0% - 12.8%
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
~$80M
~$85M
Interest and Other Expense
~$45M
$40M - $50M
Operating Cash Flow Conversion2
>125%
>125%
Tax Rate
24.0% - 24.5%
24.0% - 24.5%
(1)
Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
(2)
The Company defines Operating Cash Flow Conversion as Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of Net income. The Company's management uses Operating Cash Flow Conversion to evaluate the Company's operating performance, in particular how efficiently the Company turns its sales and profits into cash, and to assess the efficiency of the Company's use of working capital. The Company believes Operating Cash Flow Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.
Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).
An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 16, 2024. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 24, 2024.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 1,
September 2,
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 25,928
$ 50,052
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
419,810
435,421
Inventories
665,638
726,521
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
101,472
105,519
Total current assets
1,212,848
1,317,513
Property, plant and equipment, net
344,787
319,660
Goodwill
721,932
718,174
Identifiable intangibles, net
102,854
110,641
Operating lease assets
60,878
65,909
Other assets
24,495
12,237
Total assets
$ 2,467,794
$ 2,544,134
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases
$ 206,335
$ 229,935
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
22,235
21,168
Accounts payable
205,644
226,299
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
149,298
172,034
Total current liabilities
583,512
649,436
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
299,812
224,391
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
39,532
45,924
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
130,729
131,801
Total liabilities
1,053,585
1,051,552
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock
-
-
Class A Common Stock
57
48
Class B Common Stock
-
9
Additional paid-in capital
1,063,738
849,502
Retained earnings
470,085
755,007
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,553)
(17,725)
Class A treasury stock, at cost
(114,711)
(107,677)
Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity
1,401,616
1,479,164
Noncontrolling interest
12,593
13,418
Total shareholders' equity
1,414,209
1,492,582
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,467,794
$ 2,544,134
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
June 1,
June 3,
June 1,
June 3,
Net sales
$ 979,350
$ 1,054,464
$ 2,868,667
$ 2,973,841
Cost of goods sold
578,903
625,527
1,686,492
1,750,410
Gross profit
400,447
428,937
1,182,175
1,223,431
Operating expenses
288,991
291,706
870,859
852,031
Restructuring and other costs
4,690
1,845
11,787
5,722
Income from operations
106,766
135,386
299,529
365,678
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(6,884)
(5,038)
(19,155)
(17,913)
Interest income
134
513
302
764
Other expense, net
(4,680)
(4,456)
(14,067)
(8,095)
Total other expense
(11,430)
(8,981)
(32,920)
(25,244)
Income before provision for income taxes
95,336
126,405
266,609
340,434
Provision for income taxes
24,024
31,266
64,604
84,768
Net income
71,312
95,139
202,005
255,666
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(393)
(41)
(897)
32
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 71,705
$ 95,180
$ 202,902
$ 255,634
Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 1.28
$ 1.70
$ 3.60
$ 4.57
Diluted
$ 1.27
$ 1.69
$ 3.59
$ 4.56
Weighted-average shares used in computing
net income per common share:
Basic
56,214
55,963
56,323
55,911
Diluted
56,351
56,156
56,514
56,121
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
June 1,
June 3,
June 1,
June 3,
Net income, as reported
$ 71,312
$ 95,139
$ 202,005
$ 255,666
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(217)
2,474
244
6,293
Comprehensive income
71,095
97,613
202,249
261,959
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:
Net loss (income)
393
41
897
(32)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
4
(270)
(72)
(1,405)
Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 71,492
$ 97,384
$ 203,074
$ 260,522
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
June 1,
June 3,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 202,005
$ 255,666
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
60,288
56,122
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
1,437
784
Non-cash operating lease cost
16,679
14,831
Stock-based compensation
13,347
14,624
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
363
481
Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration
661
-
Provision for credit losses
5,180
6,826
Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements
(17,161)
(1,146)
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
(1,072)
(915)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
12,586
247,557
Inventories
64,251
(6,255)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,488
5,917
Operating lease liabilities
(16,974)
(14,845)
Other assets
3,272
(211)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(45,917)
(12,359)
Total adjustments
101,428
311,411
Net cash provided by operating activities
303,433
567,077
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(73,354)
(64,113)
Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(9,859)
(20,182)
Net cash used in investing activities
(83,213)
(84,295)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repurchases of Class A Common Stock
(167,166)
(31,072)
Payments of regular cash dividends
(140,695)
(132,484)
Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan
3,465
3,449
Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options
8,833
22,635
Borrowings under credit facilities
359,000
208,000
Payments under credit facilities
(309,000)
(488,000)
Borrowings under financing obligations
3,850
1,061
Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt
(50,000)
(50,000)
Proceeds from other long-term debt
50,000
-
Other, net
(2,762)
(1,676)
Net cash used in financing activities
(244,475)
(468,087)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
131
196
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(24,124)
14,891
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
50,052
43,537
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
$ 25,928
$ 58,428
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 66,071
$ 85,525
Cash paid for interest
$ 18,235
$ 16,970
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs, share reclassification costs, and tax effects.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.
This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.
- Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Acquisition-Related Costs and Share Reclassification Costs
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs and share reclassification costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended June 1, 2024
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring and
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 979,350
$ -
$ 979,350
Cost of Goods Sold
578,903
-
578,903
Gross Profit
400,447
-
400,447
Gross Margin
40.9 %
- %
40.9 %
Operating Expenses
288,991
-
288,991
Operating Exp as % of Sales
29.5 %
- %
29.5 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
4,690
4,690
-
Income from Operations
106,766
(4,690)
111,456
Operating Margin
10.9 %
0.5 %
11.4 %
Total Other Expense
(11,430)
-
(11,430)
Income before provision for income taxes
95,336
(4,690)
100,026
Provision for income taxes
24,024
(1,183)
25,207
Net income
71,312
(3,507)
74,819
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(393)
-
(393)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 71,705
$ (3,507)
$ 75,212
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.27
$ (0.06)
$ 1.33
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, 2024
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Share
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 2,868,667
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2,868,667
Cost of Goods Sold
1,686,492
-
-
-
1,686,492
Gross Profit
1,182,175
-
-
-
1,182,175
Gross Margin
41.2 %
- %
- %
- %
41.2 %
Operating Expenses
870,859
-
465
1,187
869,207
Operating Exp as % of Sales
30.4 %
- %
0.0 %
0.0 %
30.3 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
11,787
11,787
-
-
-
Income from Operations
299,529
(11,787)
(465)
(1,187)
312,968
Operating Margin
10.4 %
0.4 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
10.9 %
Total Other Expense
(32,920)
-
-
-
(32,920)
Income before provision for income taxes
266,609
(11,787)
(465)
(1,187)
280,048
Provision for income taxes
64,604
(2,767)
(113)
(288)
67,772
Net income
202,005
(9,020)
(352)
(899)
212,276
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(897)
-
-
-
(897)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 202,902
$ (9,020)
$ (352)
$ (899)
$ 213,173
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 3.59
$ (0.16)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.02)
$ 3.77
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended June 3, 2023
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Share
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 1,054,464
$ -
$ -
$ 1,054,464
Cost of Goods Sold
625,527
-
-
625,527
Gross Profit
428,937
-
-
428,937
Gross Margin
40.7 %
- %
- %
40.7 %
Operating Expenses
291,706
-
1,373
290,333
Operating Exp as % of Sales
27.7 %
- %
(0.1) %
27.5 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
1,845
1,845
-
-
Income from Operations
135,386
(1,845)
(1,373)
138,604
Operating Margin
12.8 %
0.2 %
0.1 %
13.1 %
Total Other Expense
(8,981)
-
-
(8,981)
Income before provision for income taxes
126,405
(1,845)
(1,373)
129,623
Provision for income taxes
31,266
(505)
(376)
32,147
Net income
95,139
(1,340)
(997)
97,476
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(41)
-
-
(41)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 95,180
$ (1,340)
$ (997)
$ 97,517
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.69
$ (0.02)
$ (0.02)
$ 1.74
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 3, 2023
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Share
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 2,973,841
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2,973,841
Cost of Goods Sold
1,750,410
-
-
-
1,750,410
Gross Profit
1,223,431
-
-
-
1,223,431
Gross Margin
41.1 %
- %
- %
- %
41.1 %
Operating Expenses
852,031
-
398
2,249
849,384
Operating Exp as % of Sales
28.7 %
- %
0.0 %
0.1 %
28.6 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
5,722
5,722
-
-
-
Income from Operations
365,678
(5,722)
(398)
(2,249)
374,047
Operating Margin
12.3 %
0.2 %
0.0 %
0.1 %
12.6 %
Total Other Expense
(25,244)
-
-
-
(25,244)
Income before provision for income taxes
340,434
(5,722)
(398)
(2,249)
348,803
Provision for income taxes
84,768
(1,424)
(100)
(560)
86,852
Net income
255,666
(4,298)
(298)
(1,689)
261,951
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
32
-
-
-
32
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 255,634
$ (4,298)
$ (298)
$ (1,689)
$ 261,919
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 4.56
$ (0.08)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.03)
$ 4.67
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
