MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

FISCAL 2024 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $979.4 million decreased 7.1% YoY and includes a roughly 300 basis point headwind from non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year

Operating income of $106.8 million, or $111.5 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs 1

Operating margin of 10.9%, or 11.4% excluding the adjustments described above 1

Diluted EPS of $1.27 vs. $1.69 in the prior fiscal year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.74 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 1, 2024.

Financial Highlights 2

FY24 Q3

FY23 Q3

Change

FY24 YTD

FY23 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 979.4

$ 1,054.5

(7.1) %

$ 2,868.7

$ 2,973.8

(3.5) % Income from Operations

$ 106.8

$ 135.4

(21.1) %

$ 299.5

$ 365.7

(18.1) % Operating Margin

10.9 %

12.8 %





10.4 %

12.3 %



Net Income Attributable to MSC

$ 71.7

$ 95.2

(24.7) %

$ 202.9

$ 255.6

(20.6) % Diluted EPS

$ 1.27 3 $ 1.69 4 (24.9) %

$ 3.59 3 $ 4.56 4 (21.3) %

























Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY24 Q3

FY23 Q3

Change

FY24 YTD

FY23 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 979.4

$ 1,054.5

(7.1) %

$ 2,868.7

$ 2,973.8

(3.5) % Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$ 111.5

$ 138.6

(19.6) %

$ 313.0

$ 374.0

(16.3) % Adjusted Operating Margin 1

11.4 %

13.1 %





10.9 %

12.6 %



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$ 75.2

$ 97.5

(22.9) %

$ 213.2

$ 261.9

(18.6) % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 1.33 3 $ 1.74 4 (23.6) %

$ 3.77 3 $ 4.67 4 (19.3) %



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.4 million and 56.5 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q3 and FY24 YTD, respectively. 4 Based on 56.2 million and 56.1 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q3 and FY23 YTD, respectively.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As announced on June 13 th, we began the second half of our fiscal year with unexpected gross margin pressure and a slower than expected recovery in average daily sales, particularly within our Core customer base. As a result, our third quarter performance was below expectations and led to a revised full year outlook. We responded with swift corrective actions to improve gross margin trending and accelerate progress on the rollout of our web enhancements."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales declined 7.1% in the fiscal third quarter driven by non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year and softness in manufacturing verticals where we have heavy exposure. While we are encouraged by continued strong cash flow generation, these results nonetheless fell below our expectations. We are laser focused on realizing the expected benefits of our organic growth investments to drive progress towards our long-term targets."

Gershwind concluded, "Looking forward, as our corrective actions take hold, we will remain steadfast in our approach to unlocking the value creation potential of MSC. We are doing this by leaning into the core pillars of our Mission Critical initiatives - Maintaining Momentum, Reenergizing the Core Customer, and Optimizing Cost to Serve. While results to date in fiscal 2024 are not up to our standards, we are confident we have the talent and strategy in place to achieve our long-term goals and create meaningful value for all stakeholders."

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Outlook

Current Prior ADS Growth (YoY) (4.7)% - (4.3)% 0% - 5% Adjusted Operating Margin1 10.5% - 10.7% 12.0% - 12.8% Depreciation and Amortization Expense ~$80M ~$85M Interest and Other Expense ~$45M $40M - $50M Operating Cash Flow Conversion2 >125% >125% Tax Rate 24.0% - 24.5% 24.0% - 24.5%





(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. (2) The Company defines Operating Cash Flow Conversion as Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of Net income. The Company's management uses Operating Cash Flow Conversion to evaluate the Company's operating performance, in particular how efficiently the Company turns its sales and profits into cash, and to assess the efficiency of the Company's use of working capital. The Company believes Operating Cash Flow Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



June 1,

2024

September 2,

2023 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,928

$ 50,052 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 419,810

435,421 Inventories 665,638

726,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 101,472

105,519 Total current assets 1,212,848

1,317,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 344,787

319,660 Goodwill 721,932

718,174 Identifiable intangibles, net 102,854

110,641 Operating lease assets 60,878

65,909 Other assets 24,495

12,237 Total assets $ 2,467,794

$ 2,544,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 206,335

$ 229,935 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 22,235

21,168 Accounts payable 205,644

226,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 149,298

172,034 Total current liabilities 583,512

649,436 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 299,812

224,391 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 39,532

45,924 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 130,729

131,801 Total liabilities 1,053,585

1,051,552 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred Stock -

- Class A Common Stock 57

48 Class B Common Stock -

9 Additional paid-in capital 1,063,738

849,502 Retained earnings 470,085

755,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,553)

(17,725) Class A treasury stock, at cost (114,711)

(107,677) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,401,616

1,479,164 Noncontrolling interest 12,593

13,418 Total shareholders' equity 1,414,209

1,492,582 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,467,794

$ 2,544,134

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,

2024

June 3,

2023

June 1,

2024

June 3,

2023 Net sales $ 979,350

$ 1,054,464

$ 2,868,667

$ 2,973,841 Cost of goods sold 578,903

625,527

1,686,492

1,750,410 Gross profit 400,447

428,937

1,182,175

1,223,431 Operating expenses 288,991

291,706

870,859

852,031 Restructuring and other costs 4,690

1,845

11,787

5,722 Income from operations 106,766

135,386

299,529

365,678 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (6,884)

(5,038)

(19,155)

(17,913) Interest income 134

513

302

764 Other expense, net (4,680)

(4,456)

(14,067)

(8,095) Total other expense (11,430)

(8,981)

(32,920)

(25,244) Income before provision for income taxes 95,336

126,405

266,609

340,434 Provision for income taxes 24,024

31,266

64,604

84,768 Net income 71,312

95,139

202,005

255,666 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (393)

(41)

(897)

32 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 71,705

$ 95,180

$ 202,902

$ 255,634 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:













Net income per common share:













Basic $ 1.28

$ 1.70

$ 3.60

$ 4.57 Diluted $ 1.27

$ 1.69

$ 3.59

$ 4.56 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share:













Basic 56,214

55,963

56,323

55,911 Diluted 56,351

56,156

56,514

56,121

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,

2024

June 3,

2023

June 1,

2024

June 3,

2023 Net income, as reported $ 71,312

$ 95,139

$ 202,005

$ 255,666 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (217)

2,474

244

6,293 Comprehensive income 71,095

97,613

202,249

261,959 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:













Net loss (income) 393

41

897

(32) Foreign currency translation adjustments 4

(270)

(72)

(1,405) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 71,492

$ 97,384

$ 203,074

$ 260,522

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)(Unaudited)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 1,

2024

June 3,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 202,005

$ 255,666 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 60,288

56,122 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 1,437

784 Non-cash operating lease cost 16,679

14,831 Stock-based compensation 13,347

14,624 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 363

481 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 661

- Provision for credit losses 5,180

6,826 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (17,161)

(1,146) Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (1,072)

(915) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 12,586

247,557 Inventories 64,251

(6,255) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,488

5,917 Operating lease liabilities (16,974)

(14,845) Other assets 3,272

(211) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (45,917)

(12,359) Total adjustments 101,428

311,411 Net cash provided by operating activities 303,433

567,077 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (73,354)

(64,113) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,859)

(20,182) Net cash used in investing activities (83,213)

(84,295) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (167,166)

(31,072) Payments of regular cash dividends (140,695)

(132,484) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 3,465

3,449 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 8,833

22,635 Borrowings under credit facilities 359,000

208,000 Payments under credit facilities (309,000)

(488,000) Borrowings under financing obligations 3,850

1,061 Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt (50,000)

(50,000) Proceeds from other long-term debt 50,000

- Other, net (2,762)

(1,676) Net cash used in financing activities (244,475)

(468,087) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 131

196 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (24,124)

14,891 Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 50,052

43,537 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 25,928

$ 58,428







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 66,071

$ 85,525 Cash paid for interest $ 18,235

$ 16,970

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs, share reclassification costs, and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Acquisition-Related Costs and Share Reclassification Costs

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, acquisition-related costs and share reclassification costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended June 1, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)













GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting

Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring and

Other Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 979,350

$ -

$ 979,350











Cost of Goods Sold 578,903

-

578,903











Gross Profit 400,447

-

400,447 Gross Margin 40.9 %

- %

40.9 %











Operating Expenses 288,991

-

288,991 Operating Exp as % of Sales 29.5 %

- %

29.5 %











Restructuring and Other Costs 4,690

4,690

-











Income from Operations 106,766

(4,690)

111,456 Operating Margin 10.9 %

0.5 %

11.4 %











Total Other Expense (11,430)

-

(11,430)











Income before provision for income taxes 95,336

(4,690)

100,026











Provision for income taxes 24,024

(1,183)

25,207 Net income 71,312

(3,507)

74,819 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (393)

-

(393) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 71,705

$ (3,507)

$ 75,212











Net income per common share:









Diluted $ 1.27

$ (0.06)

$ 1.33

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 2,868,667

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,868,667



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,686,492

-

-

-

1,686,492



















Gross Profit 1,182,175

-

-

-

1,182,175 Gross Margin 41.2 %

- %

- %

- %

41.2 %



















Operating Expenses 870,859

-

465

1,187

869,207 Operating Exp as % of Sales 30.4 %

- %

0.0 %

0.0 %

30.3 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 11,787

11,787

-

-

-



















Income from Operations 299,529

(11,787)

(465)

(1,187)

312,968 Operating Margin 10.4 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

10.9 %



















Total Other Expense (32,920)

-

-

-

(32,920)



















Income before provision for income taxes 266,609

(11,787)

(465)

(1,187)

280,048



















Provision for income taxes 64,604

(2,767)

(113)

(288)

67,772 Net income 202,005

(9,020)

(352)

(899)

212,276 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (897)

-

-

-

(897) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 202,902

$ (9,020)

$ (352)

$ (899)

$ 213,173



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 3.59

$ (0.16)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ 3.77

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended June 3, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 1,054,464

$ -

$ -

$ 1,054,464















Cost of Goods Sold 625,527

-

-

625,527















Gross Profit 428,937

-

-

428,937 Gross Margin 40.7 %

- %

- %

40.7 %















Operating Expenses 291,706

-

1,373

290,333 Operating Exp as % of Sales 27.7 %

- %

(0.1) %

27.5 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 1,845

1,845

-

-















Income from Operations 135,386

(1,845)

(1,373)

138,604 Operating Margin 12.8 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

13.1 %















Total Other Expense (8,981)

-

-

(8,981)















Income before provision for income taxes 126,405

(1,845)

(1,373)

129,623















Provision for income taxes 31,266

(505)

(376)

32,147 Net income 95,139

(1,340)

(997)

97,476 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (41)

-

-

(41) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 95,180

$ (1,340)

$ (997)

$ 97,517















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 1.69

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ 1.74

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 3, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Acquisition-

Related

Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 2,973,841

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,973,841



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,750,410

-

-

-

1,750,410



















Gross Profit 1,223,431

-

-

-

1,223,431 Gross Margin 41.1 %

- %

- %

- %

41.1 %



















Operating Expenses 852,031

-

398

2,249

849,384 Operating Exp as % of Sales 28.7 %

- %

0.0 %

0.1 %

28.6 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 5,722

5,722

-

-

-



















Income from Operations 365,678

(5,722)

(398)

(2,249)

374,047 Operating Margin 12.3 %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

12.6 %



















Total Other Expense (25,244)

-

-

-

(25,244)



















Income before provision for income taxes 340,434

(5,722)

(398)

(2,249)

348,803



















Provision for income taxes 84,768

(1,424)

(100)

(560)

86,852 Net income 255,666

(4,298)

(298)

(1,689)

261,951 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 32

-

-

-

32 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 255,634

$ (4,298)

$ (298)

$ (1,689)

$ 261,919



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 4.56

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ 4.67

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.