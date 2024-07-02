Anzeige
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Statement Regarding Aerostructures Produced by Spirit Aerosystems

MONTREAL, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier expects its supply contracts to be maintained to the highest standards of quality and performance. The company remains actively engaged with Spirit as part of ordinary course of business under existing contracts.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Media Resources

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor
Relations Bombardier
+1 514 240-9649		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855-7167

