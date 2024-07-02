

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO, PBA) said Pembina Gas Infrastructure Inc., a gas processing entity in Western Canada jointly owned by Pembina and KKR, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Whitecap Resources to acquire a 50 percent working interest in Whitecap's 15-07 Kaybob Complex as well as executed an agreement to support the future infrastructure development for Whitecap's Lator growth area. Gross proceeds are $420 million. Whitecap will retain operatorship of the assets.



Whitecap is a Western Canadian Montney and Duvernay producer. The deal will initially be funded using PGI's existing credit facility.



