Zefiro Methane Corp. Appoints Mohit Gupta as Chief Financial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") today announced the appointment of Mohit Gupta as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Gupta will help ensure Zefiro is best positioned to continue accelerating the growth of the Company's innovative methane reduction projects and carbon credit portfolios.



Mr. Gupta has over three decades of banking and energy trading sector experience, most notably as one of the key founding members of J.P. Morgan's Energy Trading business. Mr. Gupta has also held senior executive roles with Ernst & Young and Wells Fargo.





Pictured above, Mohit Gupta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Zefiro Methane Corp.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented, "From helping build an energy markets division at one of the world's most venerable financial institutions to skillfully navigating numerous periods of unprecedented market tumult, Mohit Gupta's track record of success is unmatched in our sector. His unique market expertise and decades of executive experience will be vital to helping establish Zefiro at the vanguard of the environmental services industry, and we cannot be more excited to welcome him to the team."

Mohit Gupta commented, "While countless impressive new ventures have come and gone throughout my thirty years in energy trading, having the chance to help bolster Zefiro's comprehensive service model was a unique opportunity that I could not pass up. This forward-thinking senior leadership team has identified and capitalized upon a critical sector demand while addressing one of the most urgent global challenges, and I cannot wait to work with my new colleagues to expand Zefiro's service offerings to a growing, diverse customer base."

In addition to helping form J.P. Morgan's Energy Trading business, Mr. Gupta helped build the firm's venture capital (Lab Morgan) division, aided the investment bank's repositioning following the 'dot-com crash' in the early 2000s, and served as the company's Payments Business North American Head and Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer of the Global Payments Business. Following his nearly twenty-five-year tenure at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Gupta served as Managing Director of Ernst & Young's Financial Services Advisory, helping lead the development of the treasury services, cash management, and payments operations of the practice. Most recently, Mr. Gupta served as Chief Financial Officer of Global Operations for Wells Fargo, where he helped transform and optimize the bank's operations via strategic applications of technology and digital transformation. Mr. Gupta also serves as Chief Operating Officer of X Machina Capital Strategies, which is a lead sponsor of Zefiro Methane Corp.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

"Talal Debs"

Talal Debs, Founder & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

+1 (347) 774-1125

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company's intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company's partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company's expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company's intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company's expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company's ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company's ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company's business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in its Prospectus dated April 8, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20dc546f-8ead-4980-bc17-ec77326a82c3