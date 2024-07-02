Right On Brands, Inc. Announces the Addition of Dr. David M. Snipper as the Company's Chief Medical Officer

Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON) ("RTON or the "Company"), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, announced today that its new subsidiary, Right on Med Center, www.rightonmedcenter.com, has appointed Dr. David M Snipper, Chief Medical Officer, for Right on Brands Inc and Right on Med Centers.

Dr. Snipper practiced general medicine, pain management, wellness, preventative health, aesthetic medicine, and obstetrical anesthesiology for 26 years and has been a resident of Las Vegas for over 30 years. He graduated UC San Diego with Honors. He is Board certified in Anesthesiology, Ayurvedic Medicine, Herbology, Homeopathy, Acupuncture, Energy healing, Exercise Physiology, Psychiatry, Aromatherapy, Psychology, and Pharmacology into one comprehensive and versatile Treatment program. Dr. Snipper has extensive practical business experience, in medicine and real estate. After spending some time in the hemp and nutraceutical space, Dr. Snipper engaged in research in herbal product development, and worked in a medical laboratory focused on COVID testing. In 2022, Dr. Snipper decided to open a wellness practice again, and focus on finding solutions to the difficulties so many patients are having, following the global pandemic.

Dr. Snipper stated, "I am so glad to be working with Roy Hammonds again, Right on Brands new CEO. I love his vision and I think together we can make a difference in a lot of people's lives."

The current plan is to have all Endo Dispensaries and Wellness stores set up with their own telemedicine portal to facilitate wellness products to the masses thereby adding additional revenue streams to each location. Right on Med Centers will be offering popular peptides like Ozempic, Mounjaro and other peptides as well. In addition, the Centers will offer alternate weight loss therapies, testosterone, NAD+, sexual health and RNA messaging.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness NeuroScience Research Centers Inc, California Best Products, and Right on Med Center Inc,

they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 10 operating stores. The other 4 stores should be operating soon.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK:RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products, smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 12 stores in Texas and 1 in Florida. Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company's expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.

To learn more please visit:

https://rightonbrands.com/

www.endobrands.com

www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

Corporate Sales:

Mike Brown

(214) 299-9528

email: mike@rightonbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward- looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick at the corner of

Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

512-621-0649

LAREDO LOCATION

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

956-568-2300

PLANO LOCATION

601 W. Parker Road

Plano Texas 75023

469-366-9694

EAST DALLAS LOCATION

9585 Scyene Rd Ste J

Dallas Texas 75227

214-7929204

MIAMI LOCATION

10850 SW 104th St

Miami, Florida 33156

786-703-1276

ROCKWALL/HEATH

5739 Horizon Road

Rockwall Texas 75087

214-623-7993

ROCKWALL CENTRAL

316 S Goliad suite 115

Rockwall Texas 75087

469-314-1117

HOUSTON LOCATION

3301 Louetta Rd Ste 109

Spring Texas 77388

713-858-3120

ROCKWALL FAR SOUTH

10689 SH 205

Rockwall Texas 75032

Store number coming soon.

FORNEY TEXAS LOCATION

1102 Ranch Road. Suite 218

Forney Texas 75216

972-357-7448

TERRELL TEXAS LOCATION

1442 W Moore # 3

Terrell, Texas 75160

Store number coming soon.

CEDAR PARK TEXAS LOCATION

13010 W. Parmer Lane

Cedar Park, Texas

SOURCE: Right On Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com