Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Conductor Version 2.0, an advanced AI platform that is transforming how companies build and manage their software applications.

Conductor Version 2.0 is designed to drive new insights by seamlessly aggregating and analyzing diverse application data. By providing a holistic view of application performance and development processes, Railtown AI enables organizations to understand all aspects of their software applications. This enhanced perspective is a crucial step toward the company vision of building an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that manages and controls all aspects of the software application lifecycle.

"Our mission with Railtown AI has always been to empower businesses with actionable intelligence," said Marwan Haddad, CTO at Railtown AI. "With the release of Version 2.0, we're taking a giant leap forward by giving companies the tools they need to not only monitor but also optimize every aspect of their application ecosystem. This is more than just an update; it's a transformation in how we understand and manage software."

Key features of Conductor Version 2.0 include:

Integrated Data Analysis: Combining data from multiple data integrations into a single unified view.

Combining data from multiple data integrations into a single unified view. Comprehensive Application Overview: Enabling businesses to see the full picture of their application performance and development.

Enabling businesses to see the full picture of their application performance and development. Advanced Insights: Offering deeper analysis and actionable recommendations to improve application efficiency and reliability.

Conductor Version 2.0 is now available to all current and new customers.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/railtown_ai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@railtown_ai

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini" Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

INVESTOR CONTACT

Rebecca Kerswell

Investor Relations and Marketing

Email: investors@railtown.ai

Phone: (604)417-4440

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215209

SOURCE: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.