Today, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) launched the new generation of its Pangea 4 supercomputer at the Jean Féger Scientific and Technical Center at Pau in southwest France. Initially developed to support TotalEnergies' exploration and production activities, the new version of Pangea is available for use across the Company and is at the service of its energy transition.

Supporting TotalEnergies' energy transition with scientific supercomputing

Pangea 4 responds to the needs of TotalEnergies' new activities, with:

windflow simulations for the design and siting of wind farms;

simulations of reservoir storage capacity in connection with our CCS (carbon capture and storage) projects;

methane emissions reduction calculations.

Where supercomputing meets energy efficiency

A hybrid solution consisting of a machine located onsite and cloud computing, Pangea 4's 24/7 computing speed is twice that of the previous version. It is more compact and more energy efficient, using almost 90% less electricity, reducing our datacenters' carbon footprint while maintaining peak performance for digital simulations.

"As yet another demonstration of the Company's pioneer spirit, the latest incarnation of Pangea strengthens our lead in industrial digital simulation. It combines supercomputing capacity with cloud computing, allowing the Company to meet the growing and increasingly diverse needs of our activities, especially in new energies, in order to help grow our business through our energy transition strategy," said Namita Shah, President, OneTech at TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

