Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
July 2, 2024
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset AT1 Notes
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ45WB5
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
7.875% until first reset date (9-April-2032), if not called, coupon refixes every 5Y at 5Y MS+512.9bp
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
Deutsche Bank
