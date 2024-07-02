Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

July 2, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset AT1 Notes

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45WB5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 7.875% until first reset date (9-April-2032), if not called, coupon refixes every 5Y at 5Y MS+512.9bp Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander Barclays BNP Paribas Citigroup Deutsche Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.