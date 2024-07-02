

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Panama have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly reduce the number of migrants being cruelly smuggled through the Darien, usually en route to the United States.



Under the MoU, U.S. Department of Homeland Security will begin a new foreign assistance program to address irregular migration in the region. It will help the Panamanian government to remove foreign nationals who do not have a legal basis to remain in Panama.



According to the U.S. Department of State, more than 520,000 migrants transited through the Darien region illegally in 2023.



The program will be funded by the State Department.



Welcoming the Agreement, NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the United States will support Panama's efforts to begin the swift, safe, and humane repatriation of migrants who do not have a legal basis to remain in Panama.



'By returning such individuals to their country of origin, we will help deter irregular migration in the region and at our Southern border, and halt the enrichment of malign smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable migrants,' he said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX