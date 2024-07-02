

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), doing business as SLB, and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) announced Tuesday a 10-year partnership to co-develop scalable digital solutions for enabling access to energy resources, with improved performance and efficiency.



The partnership establishes a flexible framework for the companies to work together on addressing key challenges across the energy value chain, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).



The companies will integrate advanced digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI), with new and existing applications on SLB's extensible Delfi digital platform, adhering to the Open Group's OSDU Technical Standard.



SLB and TotalEnergies will combine digital and domain expertise to accelerate the development and deployment of digital solutions at scale. The co-development will benefit TotalEnergies' global operations and SLB's worldwide customer base.



