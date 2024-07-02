

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced that it was awarded a contract to provide program management and consultancy services for the delivery of over $800 million in critical infrastructure upgrades for King County's South Wastewater Treatment Division Project in Washington State.



Under the potential 12-year contract, Jacobs will oversee the South Treatment Plant Facility Program from initiation through design, construction, and commissioning. These enhancements aim to improve water quality and system resiliency for around two million people in Seattle and the central Puget Sound region.



Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson said, 'With our industry-leading program management team, coupled with our planning, design and construction management resources, we'll provide King County with an ideal mix of delivery experience to bring this important infrastructure program to fruition.'



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $137.69, down 0.44%.



