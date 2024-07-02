Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.07.2024
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
02.07.2024 15:18 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

2 July 2024

Name of applicant:

Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2024

To:

28 June 2024

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

334,091

137,290

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

4,243

43,131

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

329,848

94,159

Name of contact:

Sarah Harvey

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)1865 393200

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231


