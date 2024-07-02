Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
2 July 2024
Name of applicant:
Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2024
To:
28 June 2024
Name of scheme:
Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)
Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
334,091
137,290
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
4,243
43,131
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
329,848
94,159
Name of contact:
Sarah Harvey
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)1865 393200
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231