Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 15:34 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond issued by Foxway Holding AB (publ) on STO FN Transfer Market

At the request of Foxway Holding AB (publ), company registration number
559366-8758, the trading in the company's bond listed on Nasdaq Transfer Market
Segment is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Nasdaq Transfer Market
Segment will be on July 3, 2024, and from July 4, 2024, the bond will be traded
on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds. 

Last day of trading will be on July 3, 2024.

Short name:  YTINRETE 001
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020540219
---------------------------
Trading code: YTINRETE_001
---------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.