Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond issued by Foxway Holding AB (publ) on STO FN Transfer Market

At the request of Foxway Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559366-8758, the trading in the company's bond listed on Nasdaq Transfer Market Segment is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Nasdaq Transfer Market Segment will be on July 3, 2024, and from July 4, 2024, the bond will be traded on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds. Last day of trading will be on July 3, 2024. Short name: YTINRETE 001 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020540219 --------------------------- Trading code: YTINRETE_001 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB