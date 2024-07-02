NTPC has started accepting bids from developers to supply 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects throughout India. Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) is also accepting bids to develop 400 MW of wind-solar hybrid power projects on a build-own-operate basis. From pv magazine India NTPC has started accepting bids to select developers to supply 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects, with or without energy storage, throughout India. Successful bidders will develop projects on a build-own-operate basis, connecting to the interstate transmission grid. The minimum bid capacity is 50 MW, with increments ...

