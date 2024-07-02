Spectral AI, Inc.: Spectral AI Achieves 100% Pediatric Enrollment in Burn Centers for Pivotal U.S. Burn Study

DALLAS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) ("Spectral AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it has achieved 100% pediatric patient enrollment at burn centers for its 2024 pivotal study designed to validate the AI-driven algorithm used by its DeepView System for its burn indication.



This pivotal study is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and is the final clinical trial before the Company seeks FDA approval of its DeepView System for burn indication in 2025.

"Due to the investigators' enthusiasm and the potential to change burn care, we have met pediatric enrollment goals for burn centers at an unprecedented 6 months," said Jeffrey E. Carter, MD, FACS, Lead Investigator. "We are continuing to enroll adult patients and pediatric patients through emergency departments to enrich and validate the DeepView algorithm."

"We are grateful to our team for their continuing hard work and dedication in advancing this important clinical trial," said Peter M. Carlson, CEO of Spectral AI. "Burn wounds can be devastating, especially for children who are particularly vulnerable to these injuries. Empowering clinicians to deliver an immediate, accurate assessment of pediatric burn wounds is of critical importance. We believe that the DeepView System, powered by our propriety AI-driven algorithm, has the potential to change the standard of burn care by supporting early treatment decisions that can lead to improved patient outcomes."

Spectral AI's DeepView System utilizes proprietary multispectral imaging, trained and tested against a proprietary database of more than 340 billion clinically validated data points to distinguish between healthy and damaged tissue. The DeepView System can be used immediately upon a child's arrival to the emergency department or burn center, providing immediate and accurate wound assessments in support of timely clinical decision-making for burn injuries. The procedure is non-invasive and because it is cart-based, the DeepView System can be brought to the patient, thus alleviating any potential trauma associated with moving an injured child.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown®" with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, the DeepView System is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

