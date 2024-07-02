Gibson Energy Inc.: Gibson Energy Appoints Curtis Philippon as New President and Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Curtis Philippon as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2024.



Mr. Philippon brings over 20 years' experience in the North American energy sector in increasingly senior roles, including most recently, as Executive Vice President, Superior Plus and President, Certarus. Prior to this role, Curtis was the President & CEO of Certarus Ltd., where under his successful leadership built an industry leading low carbon energy distribution business focused on CNG, RNG and hydrogen, grew EBITDA by over 50 times and completed a corporate sale for proceeds in excess of $1 billion in 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curtis as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Gibson," said Jim Estey, Chair of the Board. "After the fulsome search conducted this spring, his strategic vision, strong experience and exemplary leadership skills made Curtis the ideal candidate to drive the Company's next phase of growth and development, which I also had the chance to witness during my tenure as the Chair of Certarus."

Once Mr. Philippon assumes the role, he will be meeting with key stakeholders and immersing himself in the Company's strategic priorities, to maintain the commitment to deliver value to shareholders and execute the long-term strategy.

In his new role, he will have oversight of the leadership team and oversee all aspects of the Company. "On behalf of the leadership team, we look forward to working with Curtis," said Sean Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "His complementary skill set and experience will bring fresh energy to the team as we continue to build off our solid foundation."

"I'm excited to join Gibson as its new President and CEO," said Curtis Philippon. "After my conversations with the Board and conducting my own research, it is clear the Company has a strong reputation as industry leading, in all aspects of its business. I look forward to working with this talented team, as we advance this next chapter of growth and value creation for all our stakeholders."

About Curtis Philippon

Mr. Philippon served as Executive Vice President overseeing the Canadian Superior Propane and Superior Gas Liquids business units in addition to being the President of Certarus. Curtis originally joined Certarus as the Vice President Finance & CFO in June 2014 and progressed to Certarus President & CEO in November 2016 and EVP Superior Plus in February 2024. Curtis holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, a CPA CMA designation and an MBA from the University of Calgary.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) including, but not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated effective time of Curtis Philippon's appointment as President and CEO and Gibson's ability to execute its corporate strategy and achieve the expected outcomes therefrom. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate'', "plan'', "contemplate'', "continue'', "estimate'', "expect'', "intend'', "propose'', "might'', "may'', "will'', "shall'', "project'', "should'', "could'', "would'', "believe'', "predict'', "forecast'', "pursue'', "potential'' and "capable'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the Gateway Terminal, ability to meet growth capital targets, ability to sanction incremental infrastructure projects and ability to place infrastructure projects into service and the timing thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each dated February 20, 2024, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

