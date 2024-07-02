Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Dealing
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
02.07.24
15:09 Uhr
19,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.07.2024 16:30 Uhr
Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Dealing

Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Dealing

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02


Date: 02 July 2024

Company: Third Point Investors Limited

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

02 July 2024

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Liad Meidar - Non-Executive Director and PDMR ofThird Point Investors Limited

The shares are held by Gatemore Special Opportunities Fund, an investment Company which is controlled by Mr Meidar.

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

GG00B1YQ7219

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$22.3858

16,000

$22.4873

15,602

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

31,602

e)

Date of the transaction

27/03/2024 - 16,000 shares purchased as CFD

01/07/2024 - 15,602 shares purchased as CFD

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Gatemore Special Opportunities Fund held 16,000 shares prior to Mr Meidar's appointment to the Board of the Company. The issuer was made aware of the transaction on 1 July 2024.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


