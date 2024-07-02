Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
[02.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,175,576.00
|USD
|0
|72,788,050.40
|7.1532
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,849,050.00
|EUR
|0
|23,380,856.88
|6.0744
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|32,903.00
|GBP
|0
|316,045.59
|9.6054
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|646,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,339,718.43
|8.2544