

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group or LSEG (LSE.L), and Dow Jones (NWS) announced Tuesday a new, multi-year data, news, and analytics partnership. Under the deal, Dow Jones's globally renowned newsrooms will be available within LSEG Workspace.



Premium subscribers will now have access to thousands of news stories, including market scoops, exclusives, unique insights and commentary from The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Dow Jones Newswires, WSJ Pro, WSJ Opinion, Investor's Business Daily, MarketWatch, Private Equity News and Financial News plus Dow Jones's Chinese, German and Japanese language news, all at no additional cost.



Additionally, LSEG will supply Dow Jones's editorial operations with LSEG Workspace and the latest innovations in workflow and productivity tools, supporting a data-driven newsroom.



Journalists will also have full access to LSEG content sets including Datastream, Fundamentals & Estimates, StarMine models, Pricing and Reference data along with preeminent deals insights from SDC Platinum.



The Wall Street Journal's leading coverage of deals, both in print and online, will benefit from more than 40 years of deals data, insights, and league tables across M&A advisory and Capital Markets.



LSEG will also be a principal deals data source, including for the WSJ Investment Banking Scorecard.



LSEG and Dow Jones will also co-develop an enhanced news experience within Workspace, curated by Dow Jones senior editors and individually tailored to meet the needs of the Workspace audience.



Set to launch in early 2025, LSEG will be Dow Jones's inaugural partner using this new subscription proposition customized for enterprise clients.



LSEG will offer access to Dow Jones's text feeds to existing subscribers and will enhance its news analytics services from this content to complement its award-winning real-time news, news archive and news analytics feed services.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX