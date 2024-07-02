Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on AIM: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African Resources" or the "Company") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

The Company announces that it has received notification that on 28 June 2024, the Finance Director Deon Louw, entered into the following transactions:

The transfer of 2 000 000 ordinary shares from Figit (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with Deon Louw, into his own name

Collar transaction for 2,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources

The advance of a loan of ZAR 11,122,505.00 for a term of 1 year with 2,000,000 shares pledged as security for the loan and the dividend on these secured shares sacrificed for the loan's tenure.

Following these transactions, which is detailed in the PDMR Notification Dealing Form below, Mr Louw has an indirect beneficial interest of 245,209 ordinary shares, representing 0.0110% of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficial interest of 4,728,254 ordinary shares, representing 0.2127% of the Company's issued share capital.

Whereas the announcement on dealings by the Financial Director Deon Louw, dated 10 May 2024, made reference to the transfer of 2,000,000 shares from Figit (Pty) Ltd into his own name, the actual amount of shares transferred was only 877,140 shares, as he already held 1,122,860 shares in his own name at that time.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Deon Louw 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXMX6RL85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code: GB0004300496 b) Nature of the transaction: Trade 1: Transfer Trade 2: Collar structure Trade 3: Security for loan c) Price(s) and volume(s): Trade 1: Transfer 2,000,000 ordinary shares for nil consideration Trade 2: Collar structure over 2,000,000 shares. Put option strike price (bought) ZA607 cents per share and call option strike price (sold) ZA 698 cents per share for 2,000,000 shares. Trade 3: Pledged 2,000,000 shares with a dividend sacrifice as security for a 1 year term loan of ZAR 11,122,505.00 d) Aggregated information: Trade 1: Transfer 2,000,000 ordinary shares for nil consideration Trade 2: Collar structure over 2,000,000 shares Trade 3: Loan amount ZAR11,122,505 e) Dates of the transaction: 28 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Trade 1: Direct beneficial Trade 2: Direct beneficial Trade 3: Direct beneficial b) On-market or off-market: Trade 1: Off-market Trade 2: Off-market Trade 3: Off-market c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes d) Total value of transaction Trade 1: Nil consideration Trade 2: No premium Trade 3: ZAR11,122,505.00 e) Holding following transactions: Indirect beneficial 245,209 ordinary shares, Direct beneficial 4,728,254 ordinary shares

Johannesburg

2 July 2024

