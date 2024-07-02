Anzeige
02.07.2024
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.07.2024 17:12 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotesWithheld*
1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2024.6,110,54499.997130.016,111,2575,239
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2024.6,061,88799.3042,8570.706,104,74411,752
3. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 of 78 pence per Ordinary share.6,110,83299.996750.016,111,5074,989
4. To re-elect Jean Matterson as a Director.6,084,24399.7018,5630.306,102,80613,690
5. To elect Ravi Anand as a Director.6,080,10299.6222,9040.386,103,00613,490
6. To re-elect Wendy Colquhoun as a Director. 6,087,62499.7515,3820.256,103,00613,490
7. To re-elect Paul Yates as a Director.6,088,16499.7813,3090.226,101,47315,023
8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.6,097,80399.8310,3060.176,108,1098,387
9. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.6,106,01999.962,4320.046,108,4518,045
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company. 6,104,67499.915,3770.096,110,0516,445
11#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares. 5,801,75194.97307,3185.036,109,0697,427
12#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 5,895,20696.44217,4813.566,112,6873,809
13#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 6,086,71099.6322,8600.376,109,5706,926

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 20,839,608.

The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

2 July 2024

For further information please contact:

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734

