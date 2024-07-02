Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast VotesWithheld* 1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2024. 6,110,544 99.99 713 0.01 6,111,257 5,239 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2024. 6,061,887 99.30 42,857 0.70 6,104,744 11,752 3. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 of 78 pence per Ordinary share. 6,110,832 99.99 675 0.01 6,111,507 4,989 4. To re-elect Jean Matterson as a Director. 6,084,243 99.70 18,563 0.30 6,102,806 13,690 5. To elect Ravi Anand as a Director. 6,080,102 99.62 22,904 0.38 6,103,006 13,490 6. To re-elect Wendy Colquhoun as a Director. 6,087,624 99.75 15,382 0.25 6,103,006 13,490 7. To re-elect Paul Yates as a Director. 6,088,164 99.78 13,309 0.22 6,101,473 15,023 8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor. 6,097,803 99.83 10,306 0.17 6,108,109 8,387 9. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 6,106,019 99.96 2,432 0.04 6,108,451 8,045 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company. 6,104,674 99.91 5,377 0.09 6,110,051 6,445 11#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares. 5,801,751 94.97 307,318 5.03 6,109,069 7,427 12#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 5,895,206 96.44 217,481 3.56 6,112,687 3,809 13#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 6,086,710 99.63 22,860 0.37 6,109,570 6,926

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 20,839,608.

The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

2 July 2024

