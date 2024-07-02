Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol PWR and further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbol CPIVF announces several corporate updates.

The Board accepts the resignation of Ronnie Strasser as a director of the company effective July 2nd, 2024. Captiva Verde thanks Ronnie for his vision in providing Captiva Verde the full 100% ownership of the Miami Padel Club. Miami is the key Latin cultural centre of North America, where the cross roads of all things come to play.

Tommy Sullivan and Chris Harvey have joined the advisory board of Captiva Verde to assist the company in arranging for professional major league sports teams to be our important joint venture, joint ownership, joint funding and co-marketing partners of our Miami Padel Club.

In 2023, The New York Yankees announced that they partnered with A1 Padel, to bring its first ever U.S. tournament to Wollman Rink in October. Padel is one of the world's fastest-growing sports in the world, and the tour has held more than 50 events across the globe, including in Spain, Monaco, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa. They now are partnering with the Yankees to expand the padel presence in the US.

There are 25 million Padel players around the globe. The Miami Padel Club is a public company offering an opportunity to grow the sport in North America. As of 2023, according to the International Padel Federation (FIP) there are more than 25 million active players in more than 110 countries, worldwide. Padel is worth about €2 billion Euros per year. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) a subsidiary of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, acquired the World Padel Tour (WPT) from the Spanish Damm Group.

The Miami Padel Club was the winner of Week 1 of Season 2 of the Pro Padel League Championships. Hosted in our home city of the Miami Padel Club, the first-round championship play occurred from April 2 to April 14 at the Ultra Club in Miami.

The Miami Padel Club is wholly owned by Captiva Verde. Management of Captiva Verde believes the ownership of the Miami Padel Club and the ensuing game play, sponsorships, broadcast distribution and eventually legal sport betting, will lead to a billion-dollar sports league valuation with Miami being the most valuable team in the entire league. The Miami Padel Club is the only public share trading company in the entire world of Padel.

The Miami Padel Club of the Pro Padel League

The Pro Padel League was started by entrepreneurs Keith Stein and Marcos Depillar. The PPL is North Americas first Padel tour modeled after the professional sports team franchise concept. The 2024 season boasts over 50 of the top 70 ranked players in the world. Franchise locations include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Cancun, Houston, Arkansas, Orlando and Toronto.

Broadcasting partners of the 2024 season include in North America, PPL YouTube live, Game+, Bally's Sports, Caffeine TV, Fox Espanol, and internationally, DAZN, Claro Sports, Fox Sports Argentina, PX Sports, TV Azteca, Eurovision Sport.

Miami is proud to have the number one men's player in the entire world, Agustin Tapia. Followed in the men's category is Jon Sanz, Ruben Rivera, Adria Mercadal, Jose Azripe, and Matteo Coles.

In the Women's category Miami has the number one female player in the entire world, Ariana Sanchez. Followed in the women's category is Marta Talavan, Nuria Rodriguez and Paloma Cortina.

Week 1 was from April 2 to 7, which had Miami being the league Champion, winning the number one spot.

Social Media Presence

There exists between team ownership, their respective players and ambassadors over 100 million followers on all social media platforms, giving the League a solid social media presence.

Share Ownership

With 25 million active players around the world, all of these players now have an opportunity to become a Miami Padel Club (Captiva Verde) shareholder. Management will outline a plan in the near future to convert as many players of Padel around the world, into Miami Padel Club (Captiva Verde) stakeholders, so they can participate in the financial success of their fast growing sport.

Detailed information about the Pro Padel League can be found at: https://propadelleague.com.

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Captiva states: "We are deeply honoured and committed to own this professional sports team within the fastest growing sport in the entire world. Captiva Verde is the only public share company representing the professional sport of Padel, which worldwide is a 2 billion Euro annual business. This is in addition to our infrastructure health and wellness platform. This adds tremendous additional growth for the Captiva Verde shareholders."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform, the growth in the size of the Padel market, and the appointment to Captiva's board of advisors.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215236

SOURCE: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.