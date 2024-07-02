Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 2nd July 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 24th June 2024 to 28th June 2024 the following transactions:

Date Number of purchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 24 June 2024 55,000 10.6847 587,660.91 25 June 2024 60,000 10.6008 636,050.40 26 June 2024 60,000 10.5793 634,756.60 27 June 2024 65,000 10.4621 680,033.51 28 June 2024 60,000 10.5392 632,353.40 Total 300,000 10.5695 3,170,854.82

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

