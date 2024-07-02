Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2024 Sales Results

•More than 454,000 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2024; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume
•29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
•Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand in first half
•Lexus records its best-ever first half sales in its 35-year history
PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. June sales of 193,120 vehicles, down 1.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2023. June electrified vehicle sales totaled 84,781, up 64.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 43.9 percent of total monthly sales.
TMNA second quarter U.S. sales totaled 621,549 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Second quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 247,347, up 63.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 39.8 percent of total sales for the period.
TMNA first half U.S. sales totaled 1,186,647 vehicles, up 14.3 percent on a volume basis and up 12.8 percent on an DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 454,197, up 67.9 percent on a volume basis and up 65.7 percent on an DSR basis representing 38.3 percent of total sales for the period.
Toyota division posted June sales of 164,777 vehicles, down 2.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 532,809 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 1,019,436 vehicles, up 14.7 percent on a volume basis and up 13.2 percent on an DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 28,343 vehicles, up 5.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 88,740 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 167,211 vehicles, up 11.9 percent on a volume basis and up 10.5 percent on an DSR basis.
"The first half of 2024 surpassed our high expectations thanks to our teams' continued focus on customers with even more great products, including electrified vehicles," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Lexus recorded its best-ever first half in its 35-year history, Toyota remains the number one retail brand in the industry, and our diverse portfolio of 29 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands made up nearly 40 percent of our total sales volume through June."
June, second quarter and first half 2024 highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent
- First half sales up 14.3 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales up 64.5 percent; represents 43.9 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever
- First half electrified vehicle sales up 67.9 percent; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever
- 29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- First half passenger car sales up 12.0 percent
- First half truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 15.7 percent
Toyota Division:
- Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent
- First half sales up 14.7 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales up 69.8 percent; represents 45.3 percent of total sales volume
- First half electrified vehicle sales up 71.8 percent; represents 38.6 percent of total sales volume
- First half passenger car sales up 13.6 percent
- First half SUV sales up 28.6 percent
- First half truck sales up 15.1 percent
- Best-ever June sales:
- bZ4X
- GR86
- Camry HEV
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever first half sales:
- bZ4X
- GR86
- Camry HEV
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- RAV4 HEV
- RAV4 Prime (PHEV)
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever first half total sales
- June sales up 5.9 percent
- Second quarter sales up 9.3 percent
- First half sales up 11.9 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales up 33.7 percent; represents 35.9 percent of total sales volume
- First half electrified vehicle sales up 46.5 percent; represents 36.5 percent of total sales volume
- First half SUV sales up 15.7 percent
- Best-ever June sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- ES HEV
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Total TX
- TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV
- Best-ever first half sales:
- Total vehicles
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- Total NX
- NX, NX HEV, HX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Total TX
- TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
193,120
195,448
-1.2
-1.2
1,186,647
1,038,520
12.8
14.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
164,777
168,680
-2.3
-2.3
1,019,436
889,108
13.2
14.7
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
28,343
26,768
5.9
5.9
167,211
149,412
10.5
11.9
COROLLA
18,259
20,485
-10.9
-10.9
121,991
97,498
23.5
25.1
SUPRA
272
246
10.6
10.6
1,495
1,621
-9.0
-7.8
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
1,500
1,178
27.3
27.3
7,467
5,263
40.0
41.9
MIRAI
20
445
-95.5
-95.5
245
1,722
-86.0
-85.8
CROWN
1,493
1,232
21.2
21.2
14,032
6,155
125.0
128.0
PRIUS
13
2,466
-99.5
-99.5
15,373
14,941
1.6
2.9
CAMRY
24,552
28,706
-14.5
-14.5
155,242
150,742
1.6
3.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
46,109
54,760
-15.8
-15.8
315,850
277,985
12.1
13.6
IS
1,561
1,854
-15.8
-15.8
10,149
11,114
-9.9
-8.7
RC
145
165
-12.1
-12.1
941
842
10.3
11.8
ES
3,546
3,475
2.0
2.0
19,558
19,319
-0.1
1.2
LS
144
174
-17.2
-17.2
1,214
1,211
-1.1
0.2
LC
135
132
2.3
2.3
966
825
15.6
17.1
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,531
5,800
-4.6
-4.6
32,828
33,313
-2.7
-1.5
TOTAL TMNA CAR
51,640
60,560
-14.7
-14.7
348,678
311,298
10.6
12.0
BZ4X
1,353
616
119.6
119.6
9,468
3,659
155.4
158.8
RAV4
41,736
38,250
9.1
9.1
248,295
187,017
31.0
32.8
COROLLA CROSS
8,705
5,629
54.6
54.6
45,167
28,336
57.3
59.4
VENZA
4,133
2,292
80.3
80.3
21,527
13,077
62.5
64.6
HIGHLANDER
8,910
18,542
-51.9
-51.9
60,108
113,264
-47.6
-46.9
GRAND HIGHLANDER
6,542
159
4,015.0
4,015.0
55,382
159
34,279.1
34,731.4
4RUNNER
9,530
9,287
2.6
2.6
66,550
50,736
29.5
31.2
SEQUOIA
2,344
1,625
44.2
44.2
12,868
9,577
32.6
34.4
LAND CRUISER
2,064
1
206,300.0
206,300.0
3,461
4
85,301.3
86,425.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
85,317
76,406
11.7
11.7
522,827
406,603
26.9
28.6
SIENNA
5,419
6,418
-15.6
-15.6
32,868
27,940
16.1
17.6
TACOMA
14,929
21,321
-30.0
-30.0
69,437
116,845
-41.3
-40.6
TUNDRA
13,003
9,775
33.0
33.0
78,454
59,735
29.6
31.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
27,932
31,096
-10.2
-10.2
147,891
176,580
-17.3
-16.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
118,668
113,920
4.2
4.2
703,586
611,123
13.6
15.1
UX
718
1,012
-29.1
-29.1
5,372
6,802
-22.0
-21.0
NX
6,784
6,925
-2.0
-2.0
34,639
34,038
0.4
1.8
RZ
1,190
281
323.5
323.5
5,639
1,117
398.3
404.8
RX
9,576
9,819
-2.5
-2.5
54,955
57,372
-5.5
-4.2
TX
2,357
0
0.0
0.0
21,322
0
0.0
0.0
GX
1,668
2,438
-31.6
-31.6
9,141
13,324
-32.3
-31.4
LX
519
493
5.3
5.3
3,315
3,446
-5.1
-3.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
22,812
20,968
8.8
8.8
134,383
116,099
14.2
15.7
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
141,480
134,888
4.9
4.9
837,969
727,222
13.7
15.2
Selling Days
26
26
154
152
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
June 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
6
1,698
-99.6
-99.6
10,755
12,275
-13.5
-12.4
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
7
768
-99.1
-99.1
4,618
2,666
71.0
73.2
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,712
2,808
32.2
32.2
27,907
23,101
19.2
20.8
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
23,693
4,386
440.2
440.2
51,074
12,207
313.0
318.4
TOYOTA MIRAI
20
445
-95.5
-95.5
245
1,722
-86.0
-85.8
TOYOTA CROWN
1,493
1,232
21.2
21.2
14,032
6,155
125.0
128.0
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
5,417
6,418
-15.6
-15.6
32,858
27,937
16.1
17.6
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
1,426
2,650
-46.2
-46.2
10,992
33,422
-67.5
-67.1
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,149
54
3,880.0
3,880.0
20,569
54
37,496.0
37,991.0
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,344
1,622
44.5
44.5
12,867
9,555
32.9
34.7
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
2,064
1
206,300.0
206,300.0
3,461
4
85,301.0
86,425.0
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
1,353
616
119.6
119.6
9,468
3,659
155.4
158.8
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
16,445
14,919
10.2
10.2
111,526
57,208
92.4
94.9
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,883
1,139
153.1
153.1
17,074
10,970
53.6
55.6
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
3,105
530
485.8
485.8
17,129
530
3,090.0
3,132.0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
4,133
2,292
80.3
80.3
21,527
13,077
62.5
64.6
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
212
0
0.0
0.0
217
0
0.0
0.0
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
4,147
2,349
76.5
76.5
26,867
14,280
85.7
88.1
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,465
1,192
22.9
22.9
7,629
5,766
30.6
32.3
LEXUS UX HYBRID
718
1,012
-29.1
-29.1
5,372
6,800
-22.0
-21.0
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,317
1,650
40.4
40.4
13,172
7,277
78.7
81.0
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
660
447
47.7
47.7
3,135
2,298
34.7
36.4
LEXUS RZ BEV
1,190
281
323.5
323.5
5,639
1,117
398.3
404.8
LEXUS RX HYBRID
3,213
3,018
6.5
6.5
20,287
18,319
9.3
10.7
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
132
0
0.0
0.0
1,784
0
0.0
0.0
LEXUS TX HYBRID
431
0
0.0
0.0
3,546
0
0.0
0.0
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
42
0
0.0
0.0
380
0
0.0
0.0
LEXUS LS HYBRID
3
8
-62.5
-62.5
57
61
-7.8
-6.6
LEXUS LC HYBRID
1
0
0.0
0.0
8
14
-43.6
-42.9
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
84,781
51,536
64.5
64.5
454,197
270,480
65.7
67.9
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
74,609
43,928
69.8
69.8
393,188
228,828
69.6
71.8
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
10,172
7,608
33.7
33.7
61,009
41,652
44.6
46.5
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
43.9 %
26.4 %
38.3 %
26.0 %
Selling Days
26
26
154
152
