WKN: 853510 | ISIN: JP3633400001 | Ticker-Symbol: TOM
Tradegate
02.07.24
18:20 Uhr
19,082 Euro
+0,140
+0,74 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,08419,14619:00
19,08219,14818:21
02.07.2024 17:35 Uhr
Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2024 Sales Results

More than 454,000 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2024; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume

29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand in first half

Lexus records its best-ever first half sales in its 35-year history

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. June sales of 193,120 vehicles, down 1.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2023. June electrified vehicle sales totaled 84,781, up 64.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 43.9 percent of total monthly sales.

TMNA second quarter U.S. sales totaled 621,549 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Second quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 247,347, up 63.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 39.8 percent of total sales for the period.

TMNA first half U.S. sales totaled 1,186,647 vehicles, up 14.3 percent on a volume basis and up 12.8 percent on an DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 454,197, up 67.9 percent on a volume basis and up 65.7 percent on an DSR basis representing 38.3 percent of total sales for the period.

Toyota division posted June sales of 164,777 vehicles, down 2.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 532,809 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 1,019,436 vehicles, up 14.7 percent on a volume basis and up 13.2 percent on an DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 28,343 vehicles, up 5.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 88,740 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 167,211 vehicles, up 11.9 percent on a volume basis and up 10.5 percent on an DSR basis.

"The first half of 2024 surpassed our high expectations thanks to our teams' continued focus on customers with even more great products, including electrified vehicles," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Lexus recorded its best-ever first half in its 35-year history, Toyota remains the number one retail brand in the industry, and our diverse portfolio of 29 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands made up nearly 40 percent of our total sales volume through June."

June, second quarter and first half 2024 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

  • Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent
  • First half sales up 14.3 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales up 64.5 percent; represents 43.9 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever
  • First half electrified vehicle sales up 67.9 percent; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever
  • 29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
  • First half passenger car sales up 12.0 percent
  • First half truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 15.7 percent

Toyota Division:

  • Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent
  • First half sales up 14.7 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales up 69.8 percent; represents 45.3 percent of total sales volume
  • First half electrified vehicle sales up 71.8 percent; represents 38.6 percent of total sales volume
  • First half passenger car sales up 13.6 percent
  • First half SUV sales up 28.6 percent
  • First half truck sales up 15.1 percent
  • Best-ever June sales:
    • bZ4X
    • GR86
    • Camry HEV
    • Corolla HEV
    • Crown
    • Corolla Cross
    • Corolla Cross HEV
    • Grand Highlander
    • Grand Highlander HEV
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra HEV
  • Best-ever first half sales:
    • bZ4X
    • GR86
    • Camry HEV
    • Corolla HEV
    • Crown
    • Corolla Cross
    • Corolla Cross HEV
    • Grand Highlander
    • Grand Highlander HEV
    • RAV4 HEV
    • RAV4 Prime (PHEV)
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:

  • Best-ever first half total sales
  • June sales up 5.9 percent
  • Second quarter sales up 9.3 percent
  • First half sales up 11.9 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales up 33.7 percent; represents 35.9 percent of total sales volume
  • First half electrified vehicle sales up 46.5 percent; represents 36.5 percent of total sales volume
  • First half SUV sales up 15.7 percent
  • Best-ever June sales:
    • Total electrified vehicles
    • Total luxury utility vehicles
    • ES HEV
    • NX HEV
    • NX PHEV
    • RX HEV
    • RX PHEV
    • RZ
    • Total TX
      • TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV
  • Best-ever first half sales:
    • Total vehicles
    • Total electrified vehicles
    • Total luxury utility vehicles
    • Total NX
      • NX, NX HEV, HX PHEV
    • RX HEV
    • RX PHEV
    • RZ
    • Total TX
      • TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV

Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]

Media Websites:

ToyotaNewsroom.com


LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2024


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --











2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

193,120

195,448

-1.2

-1.2

1,186,647

1,038,520

12.8

14.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

164,777

168,680

-2.3

-2.3

1,019,436

889,108

13.2

14.7

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

28,343

26,768

5.9

5.9

167,211

149,412

10.5

11.9

COROLLA

18,259

20,485

-10.9

-10.9

121,991

97,498

23.5

25.1

SUPRA

272

246

10.6

10.6

1,495

1,621

-9.0

-7.8

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

1,500

1,178

27.3

27.3

7,467

5,263

40.0

41.9

MIRAI

20

445

-95.5

-95.5

245

1,722

-86.0

-85.8

CROWN

1,493

1,232

21.2

21.2

14,032

6,155

125.0

128.0

PRIUS

13

2,466

-99.5

-99.5

15,373

14,941

1.6

2.9

CAMRY

24,552

28,706

-14.5

-14.5

155,242

150,742

1.6

3.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

46,109

54,760

-15.8

-15.8

315,850

277,985

12.1

13.6

IS

1,561

1,854

-15.8

-15.8

10,149

11,114

-9.9

-8.7

RC

145

165

-12.1

-12.1

941

842

10.3

11.8

ES

3,546

3,475

2.0

2.0

19,558

19,319

-0.1

1.2

LS

144

174

-17.2

-17.2

1,214

1,211

-1.1

0.2

LC

135

132

2.3

2.3

966

825

15.6

17.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,531

5,800

-4.6

-4.6

32,828

33,313

-2.7

-1.5

TOTAL TMNA CAR

51,640

60,560

-14.7

-14.7

348,678

311,298

10.6

12.0

BZ4X

1,353

616

119.6

119.6

9,468

3,659

155.4

158.8

RAV4

41,736

38,250

9.1

9.1

248,295

187,017

31.0

32.8

COROLLA CROSS

8,705

5,629

54.6

54.6

45,167

28,336

57.3

59.4

VENZA

4,133

2,292

80.3

80.3

21,527

13,077

62.5

64.6

HIGHLANDER

8,910

18,542

-51.9

-51.9

60,108

113,264

-47.6

-46.9

GRAND HIGHLANDER

6,542

159

4,015.0

4,015.0

55,382

159

34,279.1

34,731.4

4RUNNER

9,530

9,287

2.6

2.6

66,550

50,736

29.5

31.2

SEQUOIA

2,344

1,625

44.2

44.2

12,868

9,577

32.6

34.4

LAND CRUISER

2,064

1

206,300.0

206,300.0

3,461

4

85,301.3

86,425.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

85,317

76,406

11.7

11.7

522,827

406,603

26.9

28.6

SIENNA

5,419

6,418

-15.6

-15.6

32,868

27,940

16.1

17.6

TACOMA

14,929

21,321

-30.0

-30.0

69,437

116,845

-41.3

-40.6

TUNDRA

13,003

9,775

33.0

33.0

78,454

59,735

29.6

31.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

27,932

31,096

-10.2

-10.2

147,891

176,580

-17.3

-16.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

118,668

113,920

4.2

4.2

703,586

611,123

13.6

15.1

UX

718

1,012

-29.1

-29.1

5,372

6,802

-22.0

-21.0

NX

6,784

6,925

-2.0

-2.0

34,639

34,038

0.4

1.8

RZ

1,190

281

323.5

323.5

5,639

1,117

398.3

404.8

RX

9,576

9,819

-2.5

-2.5

54,955

57,372

-5.5

-4.2

TX

2,357

0

0.0

0.0

21,322

0

0.0

0.0

GX

1,668

2,438

-31.6

-31.6

9,141

13,324

-32.3

-31.4

LX

519

493

5.3

5.3

3,315

3,446

-5.1

-3.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

22,812

20,968

8.8

8.8

134,383

116,099

14.2

15.7

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

141,480

134,888

4.9

4.9

837,969

727,222

13.7

15.2

Selling Days

26

26



154

152



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

June 2024


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6

1,698

-99.6

-99.6

10,755

12,275

-13.5

-12.4

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

7

768

-99.1

-99.1

4,618

2,666

71.0

73.2

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,712

2,808

32.2

32.2

27,907

23,101

19.2

20.8

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

23,693

4,386

440.2

440.2

51,074

12,207

313.0

318.4

TOYOTA MIRAI

20

445

-95.5

-95.5

245

1,722

-86.0

-85.8

TOYOTA CROWN

1,493

1,232

21.2

21.2

14,032

6,155

125.0

128.0

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

5,417

6,418

-15.6

-15.6

32,858

27,937

16.1

17.6

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,426

2,650

-46.2

-46.2

10,992

33,422

-67.5

-67.1

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,149

54

3,880.0

3,880.0

20,569

54

37,496.0

37,991.0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,344

1,622

44.5

44.5

12,867

9,555

32.9

34.7

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

2,064

1

206,300.0

206,300.0

3,461

4

85,301.0

86,425.0

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

1,353

616

119.6

119.6

9,468

3,659

155.4

158.8

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

16,445

14,919

10.2

10.2

111,526

57,208

92.4

94.9

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,883

1,139

153.1

153.1

17,074

10,970

53.6

55.6

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

3,105

530

485.8

485.8

17,129

530

3,090.0

3,132.0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

4,133

2,292

80.3

80.3

21,527

13,077

62.5

64.6

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

212

0

0.0

0.0

217

0

0.0

0.0

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

4,147

2,349

76.5

76.5

26,867

14,280

85.7

88.1

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,465

1,192

22.9

22.9

7,629

5,766

30.6

32.3

LEXUS UX HYBRID

718

1,012

-29.1

-29.1

5,372

6,800

-22.0

-21.0

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,317

1,650

40.4

40.4

13,172

7,277

78.7

81.0

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

660

447

47.7

47.7

3,135

2,298

34.7

36.4

LEXUS RZ BEV

1,190

281

323.5

323.5

5,639

1,117

398.3

404.8

LEXUS RX HYBRID

3,213

3,018

6.5

6.5

20,287

18,319

9.3

10.7

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

132

0

0.0

0.0

1,784

0

0.0

0.0

LEXUS TX HYBRID

431

0

0.0

0.0

3,546

0

0.0

0.0

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

42

0

0.0

0.0

380

0

0.0

0.0

LEXUS LS HYBRID

3

8

-62.5

-62.5

57

61

-7.8

-6.6

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

0

0.0

0.0

8

14

-43.6

-42.9

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

84,781

51,536

64.5

64.5

454,197

270,480

65.7

67.9

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

74,609

43,928

69.8

69.8

393,188

228,828

69.6

71.8

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

10,172

7,608

33.7

33.7

61,009

41,652

44.6

46.5

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

43.9 %

26.4 %



38.3 %

26.0 %



Selling Days

26

26



154

152



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

© 2024 PR Newswire
