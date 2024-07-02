AmmoSquared Migrates to American Cloud

Ammunition stockpile service, AmmoSquared, moves its digital infrastructure back onshore to U.S.-based American Cloud

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / AmmoSquared, the innovative platform for ammunition ownership, has migrated its platform and all essential data from its offshore hosting provider to American Cloud (AC).

This decision now allows AmmoSquared to choose a cloud provider that aligns with its company values - including being Pro-America, Pro-Freedom, and Pro-Personal Responsibility.

AmmoSquared simplifies the process of building up a secure stockpile of ammunition via its industry-disrupting web app. Customers can set up custom autobuys of nearly 70 different calibers, accumulating ammo automatically online. Physical ammunition is stockpiled in a secure, climate-controlled warehouse that is deliverable on demand or automatically.

AmmoSquared's revolutionary approach to ammunition ownership transforms it into a valuable, inflation-proof commodity that can be managed without any of the hassles of storing physical ammunition.

In 2021, AmmoSquared found themselves forced into hosting offshore due to increased risk of off-boarding by Big Tech cloud companies.

"We considered ourselves digital nomads needing to host offshore because there were no pro-Second Amendment hosting companies located in the U.S. Now, thanks to American Cloud, there is," said Dan Morton, CEO, AmmoSquared.

This migration allows AmmoSquared to speed up its innovative feature development for its 40,000+ customers. A key part of the decision to select AC was its modern virtualization platform, which simplifies IT infrastructure.

AmmoSquared also opted to leverage American Cloud's managed services which allows the AmmoSquared development team to focus on feature development for their platform while AC's managed services provide control over the virtual environment.

"United States cloud providers, and big tech, decided to stop serving organizations that either their leadership, employees or customers disagreed with. That didn't sit right with us, especially when it comes to providing services for industries that allow us to be uniquely free in the United States of America," said Aron Wagner, CEO, American Cloud. "We started American Cloud, so companies like AmmoSquared, can benefit from the power of modern cloud computing without sacrificing their values or putting their data at risk of cancellation. From the dirt to the building to the servers to the software everything is owned in-house, so when we say cancel-proof cloud, we mean it."

About AmmoSquared:

AmmoSquared Inc. was started with a clear goal: Simplify Ammunition Ownership. Our customers accumulate ammunition online in an "ammo bank account," we call it the AMMO² account, which is then backed with physical ammunition. Ammo is secured and insured in our climate-controlled warehouse but also accessible for immediate delivery. Ammo can be purchased via an autobuy or one-time then shipped on demand or exchanged for other calibers when needs change. Our revolutionary approach transforms ammunition into a valuable, inflation-proof commodity that can be accumulated over time and managed online without any of the risk or hassle of storing physical ammunition.

About American Cloud:

At American Cloud, our mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to achieve their full potential through the use of innovative cloud computing. We strive to promote a free and open internet for everyone. We strongly believe that a free and open internet is essential for innovation, economic growth, and free societies. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service, support, and security, so that they can focus on their business without fear of cancellation. We aim to be the premier choice for businesses looking to harness the power of the cloud while also supporting the principles of a free and open internet. We endeavor to make it simple and inexpensive for our clients to employ the best tools and technologies available to better succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

