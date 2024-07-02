Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,170 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,60020:25
Dow Jones News
02.07.2024 18:58 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jul-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      363,878 
Highest price paid per share:         103.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.1768p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,489,788 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,489,788) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      102.1768p                    363,878

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
5890               103.00      09:41:27          00070483415TRLO0      XLON 
6685               103.00      09:41:27          00070483416TRLO0      XLON 
6141               103.00      09:42:27          00070483430TRLO0      XLON 
5894               103.00      09:52:27          00070483752TRLO0      XLON 
5067               103.00      09:53:47          00070483817TRLO0      XLON 
1167               103.00      09:53:47          00070483818TRLO0      XLON 
6190               103.00      10:08:47          00070484154TRLO0      XLON 
9128               103.00      12:38:50          00070486566TRLO0      XLON 
4372               103.00      12:38:50          00070486567TRLO0      XLON 
1348               103.00      12:38:50          00070486568TRLO0      XLON 
1726               103.00      12:38:50          00070486569TRLO0      XLON 
3868               103.00      12:38:50          00070486570TRLO0      XLON 
6608               102.50      10:11:15          00070484178TRLO0      XLON 
50000               102.50      11:00:54          00070485229TRLO0      XLON 
100000              102.50      11:41:55          00070485644TRLO0      XLON 
50000               102.50      11:42:37          00070485649TRLO0      XLON 
2200               102.00      12:46:01          00070486664TRLO0      XLON 
2100               102.00      12:49:22          00070486715TRLO0      XLON 
1294               102.00      12:51:27          00070486814TRLO0      XLON 
4500               102.00      15:09:18          00070490922TRLO0      XLON 
968                102.00      15:10:05          00070490941TRLO0      XLON 
6032               102.00      15:10:05          00070490942TRLO0      XLON 
5437               102.00      16:19:43          00070494345TRLO0      XLON 
5875               101.50      12:51:27          00070486815TRLO0      XLON 
2826               101.50      13:29:54          00070487609TRLO0      XLON 
3834               101.50      13:29:54          00070487610TRLO0      XLON 
6359               101.50      15:10:07          00070490945TRLO0      XLON 
1918               101.50      15:10:07          00070490946TRLO0      XLON 
3834               101.50      15:10:07          00070490947TRLO0      XLON 
5521               101.50      15:55:50          00070493013TRLO0      XLON 
1132               101.50      15:55:50          00070493014TRLO0      XLON 
4913               101.50      15:55:50          00070493015TRLO0      XLON 
1720               101.50      15:55:50          00070493016TRLO0      XLON 
5254               101.50      15:55:50          00070493017TRLO0      XLON 
6722               101.00      15:56:05          00070493021TRLO0      XLON 
2770               100.50      16:09:30          00070493907TRLO0      XLON 
6089               100.00      15:56:20          00070493027TRLO0      XLON 
5703               99.20       15:56:55          00070493044TRLO0      XLON 
1203               99.20       15:56:55          00070493045TRLO0      XLON 
5255               99.20       15:57:22          00070493073TRLO0      XLON 
6335               99.20       15:57:22          00070493074TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  331630 
EQS News ID:  1938269 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938269&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2024 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.