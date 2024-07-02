DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jul-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 2 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 363,878 Highest price paid per share: 103.00p Lowest price paid per share: 99.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.1768p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,489,788 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,489,788) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 102.1768p 363,878

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 5890 103.00 09:41:27 00070483415TRLO0 XLON 6685 103.00 09:41:27 00070483416TRLO0 XLON 6141 103.00 09:42:27 00070483430TRLO0 XLON 5894 103.00 09:52:27 00070483752TRLO0 XLON 5067 103.00 09:53:47 00070483817TRLO0 XLON 1167 103.00 09:53:47 00070483818TRLO0 XLON 6190 103.00 10:08:47 00070484154TRLO0 XLON 9128 103.00 12:38:50 00070486566TRLO0 XLON 4372 103.00 12:38:50 00070486567TRLO0 XLON 1348 103.00 12:38:50 00070486568TRLO0 XLON 1726 103.00 12:38:50 00070486569TRLO0 XLON 3868 103.00 12:38:50 00070486570TRLO0 XLON 6608 102.50 10:11:15 00070484178TRLO0 XLON 50000 102.50 11:00:54 00070485229TRLO0 XLON 100000 102.50 11:41:55 00070485644TRLO0 XLON 50000 102.50 11:42:37 00070485649TRLO0 XLON 2200 102.00 12:46:01 00070486664TRLO0 XLON 2100 102.00 12:49:22 00070486715TRLO0 XLON 1294 102.00 12:51:27 00070486814TRLO0 XLON 4500 102.00 15:09:18 00070490922TRLO0 XLON 968 102.00 15:10:05 00070490941TRLO0 XLON 6032 102.00 15:10:05 00070490942TRLO0 XLON 5437 102.00 16:19:43 00070494345TRLO0 XLON 5875 101.50 12:51:27 00070486815TRLO0 XLON 2826 101.50 13:29:54 00070487609TRLO0 XLON 3834 101.50 13:29:54 00070487610TRLO0 XLON 6359 101.50 15:10:07 00070490945TRLO0 XLON 1918 101.50 15:10:07 00070490946TRLO0 XLON 3834 101.50 15:10:07 00070490947TRLO0 XLON 5521 101.50 15:55:50 00070493013TRLO0 XLON 1132 101.50 15:55:50 00070493014TRLO0 XLON 4913 101.50 15:55:50 00070493015TRLO0 XLON 1720 101.50 15:55:50 00070493016TRLO0 XLON 5254 101.50 15:55:50 00070493017TRLO0 XLON 6722 101.00 15:56:05 00070493021TRLO0 XLON 2770 100.50 16:09:30 00070493907TRLO0 XLON 6089 100.00 15:56:20 00070493027TRLO0 XLON 5703 99.20 15:56:55 00070493044TRLO0 XLON 1203 99.20 15:56:55 00070493045TRLO0 XLON 5255 99.20 15:57:22 00070493073TRLO0 XLON 6335 99.20 15:57:22 00070493074TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 331630 EQS News ID: 1938269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938269&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2024 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)